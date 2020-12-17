Louisa C. Ramos's new book Jasy, a heartfelt narrative of love, hope, forgiveness, and healing from life's overwhelming toils

Louisa said this about her book: "Sorry! You should not expect an apology from whoever has offended you. You just have to release it, and that's it. We will meet some brave women who faced their own monsters to renew themselves. By unknown circumstance, they drank a very bitter drink; but their love was stronger, and they turned them into sweet drinks. They were taken to the desert, but they turned it into a garden and opened a new path to happiness thanks to the great love that each one of them possessed."

Published by Page Publishing, Louisa C. Ramos's new book Jasy will enrapture the readers with moments of bravery and strength shown by women as they regain their purpose in life through love and enlightenment.

Consumers who wish to immerse themselves in wisdom-filled moments that warm the heart and illuminate the mind can purchase Jasy in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

