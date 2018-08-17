Louise Scott named member of Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering Dean's Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas applauds the University of Florida's announcement that Louise Scott, vice president of Customer Experience, has been appointed to the Dean's Advisory Board for the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering.

Scott graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and previously served on the boards of the University of Florida Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering External Advisory Board and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

"As a proud alumna of the University of Florida I am honored to serve in this role," said Scott. "I am committed to continuing efforts that power the future of engineering as a member of the board."

With more than 30 years of experience, Scott has expertise in customer experience, engineering, operations and technology. Scott joined Southern Company in 1995 and has held many leadership roles including vice president and regional chief information officer for the company's Georgia region.

The Dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, Dr. Cammy Abernathy, highly values the expertise and business management advice of esteemed alumni and industry leaders. Dean's Advisory Board members help guide the college toward reaching its research and education goals, in addition to helping to promote and advance the best interest of the college, including securing financial support among alumni and friends, industry and government agencies.

