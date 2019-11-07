Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award Recipients Help Families with Autism and Special Needs

RICHFIELD, Minn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC reports 1 in 59 kids is diagnosed with autism each year. As Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, Fraser is dedicated to these children. Through their support of Fraser, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Alice Seagren have allowed the organization to expand and improve its services for these families. That is why they are being honored as the winners of the 2020 Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award.

The Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award is given to an individual and an organization that demonstrates a commitment to the Fraser mission: to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, adults and families with special needs. Louise Whitbeck Fraser opened a school for children with special needs in her Minneapolis home in 1935.

"We're honored to receive the award, but our founder, Dick, would say the credit should go to the good folks at Fraser who do the real work. We are so grateful to them," says Mark Dienhart, President and CEO of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation

Since 2014, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has donated over $800,000 to Fraser. Best Buy founder Dick Schulze created the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation as a way to give back to the community where he raised his family and built his company.

The foundation pledged a $500,000 challenge grant to support the construction of Fraser Woodbury. In the first year, the clinic served more than 1,400 people.

"We saw the difficulties families in the east metro area had accessing services that were so important to them," says Dienhart.

Alice Seagren has supported Fraser financially and helped raise funds for the Woodbury clinic as the chairperson of the capital campaign. The former Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner has experienced firsthand how hard it can be to find the right support for a child. Her son was born with special needs. Seagren served on the Fraser Board of Directors for 12 years and now serves on the Fraser Advisory Board.

"What makes Fraser different is how it supports people over their lifetime with a wide spectrum of services. It's so important for families to have this comprehensive help, so they don't feel like they are in a dark woods somewhere trying to navigate their way on their own," says Seagren.

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Alice Seagren will receive their awards on April 23, 2020, at The Metropolitan Club & Ballroom in Golden Valley.

Fraser provides healthcare, housing, education and employment services that help children, teens, adults and families with special needs reach their fullest potential at every stage of life. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.

