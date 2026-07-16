Louisiana Department of Education Awards Every Child Ready Curriculum Top "Tier 1" Rating for PreK

BATON ROUGE, La., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has officially announced that the Every Child Ready curriculum has earned a Tier 1 - "Exemplifies Quality" rating. This prestigious designation approves the curriculum for use across Louisiana's early childhood and PreK classrooms.

The Tier 1 rating—the state's highest distinction for instructional materials—indicates a strong, rigorous alignment with Louisiana's Birth to Five Early Learning and Development Standards. The LDOE's evaluation underscores the curriculum's commitment to providing equitable, high-quality early learning experiences for the state's youngest learners.

"Louisiana is dedicated to setting a high bar for early childhood education," said Kelly Stuart, President and CEO of Collaborative Classroom. "We're thrilled that the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized Every Child Ready with its top Tier 1 - 'Exemplifies Quality' rating. This approval empowers Louisiana's early childhood educators with the robust, evidence-based curriculum they need to nurture early literacy, support social skills development, and set children on a seamless path to success in kindergarten and beyond."

A Louisiana PreK Success Story: Ascension Parish Sees Gains from Implementing Every Child Ready

The state's validation echoes the real-world success that Louisiana educators are already experiencing with Every Child Ready.

Highlighting the curriculum's transformative impact on student engagement and teacher support, early childhood leaders in Ascension Parish have seen positive change and remarkable, data-supported growth in just one year of piloting Every Child Ready:

Higher CLASS Scores: Teachers saw measurable gains in Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS) evaluations, reflecting stronger teacher–student interactions.

Teachers saw measurable gains in Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS) evaluations, reflecting stronger teacher–student interactions. Fewer Behavioral Challenges: Teachers reported a noticeable reduction in challenging behaviors, with classrooms feeling more emotionally safe and organized than before.

Teachers reported a noticeable reduction in challenging behaviors, with classrooms feeling more emotionally safe and organized than before. Acadience's Preschool Early Literacy Indicators (PELI) Screener Gains: Every Child Ready students substantially outperformed peers on end-of-year early literacy assessments compared to classrooms using the prior Tier 1 curriculum.

Every Child Ready students substantially outperformed peers on end-of-year early literacy assessments compared to classrooms using the prior Tier 1 curriculum. Multilingual Learner Growth: Multilingual learners showed tremendous growth through the language-rich experiences woven throughout the Every Child Ready framework.

About the Every Child Ready Curriculum

Every Child Ready is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool and PreK classrooms that blends purposeful play, individualized instruction, embedded professional learning, and family engagement. Available in English and Spanish and designed to be flexible and customizable, Every Child Ready gives educators everything they need to launch, teach, and measure success—so every child enters kindergarten prepared to thrive.

A proven early childhood solution, Every Child Ready dramatically improves early learning outcomes for children, benefits educator practice, and enhances the classroom learning environment:

Kindergarten Readiness: In classrooms implementing Every Child Ready, 89 percent of children are kindergarten-ready—nearly double the national average of 47 percent.

In classrooms implementing Every Child Ready, 89 percent of children are kindergarten-ready—nearly double the national average of 47 percent. Educator Confidence: Ninety percent of educators reported feeling more confident in their teaching practice after completing Every Child Ready curriculum training.

Ninety percent of educators reported feeling more confident in their teaching practice after completing Every Child Ready curriculum training. Instructional Excellence: Every Child Ready educators demonstrate significantly higher performance in the CLASS Instructional Support domain compared to educators in classrooms not using Every Child Ready.

Every Child Ready Joins Other Collaborative Classroom Programs Approved for Use in Louisiana

Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS® curriculum earned a Tier 1 rating on Louisiana's Foundations of Intensive Reading Interventions for Grades 3–8 list—the highest possible score on all indicators of superior quality—and is eligible for CLSD grant funding. Collaborative Classroom is also an approved partner in the LDOE's Professional Learning Partner Guide, offering initial and ongoing professional learning for SIPPS.

Learn more about Collaborative Classroom in Louisiana: https://www.collaborativeclassroom.org/louisiana-believes/

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another.

As one of the few nonprofit organizations in the country that develop, disseminate, and implement curriculum at scale, Collaborative Classroom is dedicated to putting students, educators, and research at the center of every decision and providing personalized, cutting-edge implementation support for the schools and students it serves.

The organization's evidence-based programs and innovative professional learning are used by educators in all 50 states in more than a thousand school districts. Collaborative Classroom's portfolio of solutions spans preschool and PreK through grade 8, with some curricula extending through grades 9–12.

Since the organization's founding, Collaborative Classroom's work has reached more than 10 million students and 440,000 educators across the country, developing fluent readers and skilled writers, supporting instructional equity, transforming discipline practices, and bolstering student and teacher engagement.

Learn more about Collaborative Classroom at collaborativeclassroom.org.

SOURCE Collaborative Classroom