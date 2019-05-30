Louisiana Department of Health Selects Verisys to Manage Provider Credentialing and Enrollment

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation, a Credentials Verification Organization (CVO), is pleased to announce its selection by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Bureau of Health Services Financing to deliver a Provider Management Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. The parties entered into a renewable 5-year contract on March 18, 2019.

Verisys will manage end-to-end health care provider credentialing and enrollment in the state of Louisiana through its CheckMedic® platform. The CheckMedic technology will enable existing and new providers with ease of use and streamlined efficiency by utilizing a single credentialing and enrollment system. Verisys will deploy automation surrounding the initial screening and verification for credentialing and enrollment, as well as ongoing monitoring, including FACIS® sanctions and exclusions monitoring, plus re-credentialing and re-enrollment by cross referencing with thousands of primary sources. Verisys will work collaboratively with the state to further implement best practices in credentialing and enrollment, as well as leverage available technologies to further assist in the reduction of fraud, waste and abuse.

Verisys is the only Credentials Verification Organization holding the collective 11 out of 11 CVO certifications from NCQA, accreditation from URAC, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications. These accreditations and certifications guide and reinforce Verisys' focus on delivering quality solutions that protect patients and improve the delivery of health care in the U.S.

"We chose to partner with Verisys because as a state we are committed to providing our residents with the highest quality of health care," according to Jen Steele, Louisiana Medicaid Director. "Partnering with Verisys is expected to enhance the quality of care for Louisiana's Medicaid recipients, while simultaneously improving administrative efficiencies."

Implementing Verisys' data and technology SaaS platform will immediately contribute to LDH's momentum in achieving a higher Medicaid Information Technology Architecture (MITA). According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) MITA is focused on enabling technologies and processes that support improved program administration for the Medicaid thereby improving healthcare outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries.

"The opportunity to contribute to and support those working to elevate Louisiana's health care system is a great privilege and distinction," John Benson, Co-founder and CEO of Verisys explains. "We are eager to exceed expectations and help set the stage for Louisiana to lead in the areas of provider credentialing, enrollment and monitoring. As partners, we are committed to improve the quality of care for Louisiana's citizens while contributing to LDH's fiscal sustainability through system and platform modernization and greater transparency and access to critical information."

About Verisys:

Verisys Corporation, founded in 1992, is a technology and data company that offers comprehensive, enterprise-wide technology solutions to the full spectrum of organizations in the health care sector. Verisys' mission is to protect health care consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. Its data and technology platform, CheckMedic® streamlines credentialing and prevents fraud, waste and abuse with analytics on accurate and timely data. Verisys is curator of FACIS®, the largest provider database in the U.S. used for sanctions and exclusions screening in the process of verifying credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement and referral validation.

About Louisiana Department of Health (LDH):

Louisiana Department of Health protects and promotes health and ensures access to medical, preventative, and rehabilitative services for all citizens of the State of Louisiana. The Department of Health is dedicated to fulfilling its mission through direct provision of quality services, the development and stimulation of services to others, and the utilization of available resources in the most effective manner.

