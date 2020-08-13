Louisiana Expands Monitored In-Home Caregiving Program (MIHC) to Support Families Caring for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Louisiana is expanding its Monitored In-Home Caregiving program (MIHC) to support the rising number of families who are caring for children and adults with intellectual and development disabilities at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the leading MIHC provider, Caregiver Homes of Louisiana, a subsidiary of Seniorlink Inc., will also extend its services to provide coaching and support to informal and family caregivers of eligible individuals.

Under the expanded MIHC program, caregivers of children age 3+ and adults who are diagnosed with intellectual or developmental disabilities can receive coaching from a Caregiver Homes Care Team, made up of a nurse and a care manager. To qualify, individuals must be Medicaid-eligible and enrolled in either the state's New Opportunities Waiver (NOW) or Residential Options Waiver (ROW) program.

Caregiver Homes, which has also been a licensed statewide provider for MIHC services under the Community Choices Waiver (CCW) since 2015, uses its HIPAA-secure care collaboration app, Vela, to connect caregivers with experienced care teams who offer clinical support to address the myriad challenges of caregiving. From completing medical assessments to developing health plans, Caregiver Homes care team members ensure caregivers can manage their loved one's medical conditions.

"By expanding this important program, the state of Louisiana hopes to reach at least 12,000 more caregivers who have already dedicated themselves to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Julia Kenny, Regional Program Manager. "We commend the state for recognizing a growing need at a critical time, and we renew our commitment to stand by the families in Louisiana who are providing essential care to their loved ones."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com. Caregiver Homes of Louisiana is a subsidiary program of Seniorlink.

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.