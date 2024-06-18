LOUISIANA FISH FRY DECLARES A NEW WINNER IN THE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS: THE HOME CHEF

Through a national tour across seven markets, Louisiana Fish Fry is searching for America's tastiest home-inspired, skillet-fried chicken sandwiches.

BATON ROUGE, La., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Fish Fry, a leading provider of Louisiana-inspired batters, coatings, seasonings and more, today revealed that the victor of the chicken sandwich wars will not be found in your local fast-food restaurant - but rather, in your own home. To shine some sizzle on the freshest fried chicken sandwiches in America, the brand is thrilled to announce the launch of the Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge — a national tour that will pit home chefs' best fried chicken sandwiches against the reigning champion, The "Big Swagu" Chicken Sandwich, created by Louisiana Fish Fry's Chief Fry Officer, Marcus Spears. The recipe has amassed nearly three million views on SoYummy.

The Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge is a timely response to the rising costs of fast food offerings across the country, and will serve as a celebration of Louisiana Fish Fry's expansion of its chicken fry blends, giving home chefs everywhere the mix they need to win the Chicken Wars at home.

"Louisiana Fish Fry is already the number one chicken fry in the country, and we're just getting started," said Caroline Gray, VP of Marketing at Louisiana Fish Fry. "Fast food chicken sandwiches, some costing upwards of seven, eight dollars, have become a luxury for too many people – with Louisiana chicken fry mixes, you can easily make a crispier, higher-quality, more creative, and better-tasting sandwich for an average of under two dollars."

To prove just how easy, affordable, and delicious it is to fry chicken at home, the Challenge will take place around the country in six markets, where local home chefs are called to submit their best fried chicken sandwich creation online. The top five sandwiches selected in each market will be invited to a live event, where judges and audience votes will decide on a Finalist who will then get the chance to compete live in the New York City finale in October, for the ultimate attempt to dethrone The Big Swagu Chicken Sandwich.

The Challenge will make the following stops across the country:

Los Angeles - Seventh Place - Wednesday, July 17th, 2024

- Seventh Place - Houston - Station #3 - Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024

- Station #3 - New Orleans - The Gallery - Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

- The Gallery - Atlanta - The Stave Room - Wednesday, August 21st, 2024

- The Stave Room - Chicago - Hive On Hubbard - Tuesday, September 10th, 2024

- Hive On Hubbard - Baltimore - Woodberry Kitchen - Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

- - New York City (Finale) - 26 Bridge - Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

As guests enter each venue, they will encounter the "Hall of Shame," an immersive walk-through memorializing the casualties of the fried chicken sandwich wars: the high costs of chickinflation and the underwhelming fried chicken sandwiches offered by leading fast-food chains. From there, guests will step into a wonderland of crispy, crunchy, creative, and convenient home-cooked, skillet-fried chicken sandwiches created by home chefs. Here, guests will be able to grab a bite of all competing sandwiches and vote for their favorite. In each location, a local hero influencer will guide guests through the event, lasting for a flavor-filled two hours.

Finalists from each market will be awarded a three-day, two-night trip to New York City in October, where they will compete for the coveted golden skillet trophy live and in-person under the final judgment of Marcus Spears, Louisiana Fish Fry representatives, and special guests. In addition to the golden skillet, the ultimate champion will serve as VP of Fried Chicken alongside Marcus Spears and join the brand next February for football's biggest game, to be played in New Orleans. And, it goes without saying - the winner will receive a year's supply of Louisiana Chicken Fry products.

"Game on! It's all about the work, and I'm excited to take on the competitors trying to defeat my Big Swagu Chicken Sandwich in NYC. I'm ready to represent that Louisiana flavor alongside Louisiana Fish Fry," said Marcus Spears. "The competition to become the new fried chicken champion will be intense… we'll see which sandwich is Swagu-approved!"

For more information about the Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge and how you can compete in or attend these events, please visit louisianafishfry.com/chickenchallenge .

About Louisiana Fish Fry Products: Here at Louisiana Fish Fry Products, we believe Louisiana flavor isn't just about what's on the table – it's about who's around it. Born and raised in Baton Rouge over 40 years ago, Louisiana Fish Fry Products is a leading provider of Louisiana-inspired batters, coatings, seasonings, sauces and boils, by people who cook, for people who cook. We pride ourselves on providing quality, authentic ways for you to bring the essence of Louisiana to your table. Because life needs Louisiana flavor. For more information, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow @lafishfry on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge Contest is sponsored by Louisiana Fish Fry Products. Open to legal U.S. residents of the Los Angeles CA, Atlanta GA, Chicago IL, Houston TX, New Orleans LA, and Baltimore MD greater metropolitan areas ("eligibility area") who are 18 years of age or older & the age of majority. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 06/18/24 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/8/24. Void outside the eligibility area & where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, including Market Entry Periods, visit louisianafishfry.com/chickenchallenge .

