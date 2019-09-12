Louisiana Fish Fry Introduces Air Fryer Seasoned Coating Mix

The Louisiana Fish Fry Air Fryer lineup covers separate preparation for three popular proteins with instructions provided on each box. All of the blends - chicken, fish, and pork - have been designed to crisp up and make dinner taste great, whether they're cooked in your Air Fryer or conventional oven.

"Consumers already trust Louisiana Fish Fry to offer perfectly seasoned coating mixes for deep frying, so it was time to expand our options during a time of mindful eating and busy lifestyles," states Caroline Gray, head of marketing at Louisiana Fish Fry.

All Louisiana Fish Fry products are designed with flavor in mind first, then ease of use and versatility. Although the stereotype for Cajun eating is hot, it's really more about balancing the seasoning to be savory, taste-enhancing, and not overwhelmed with heat. The Air Fryer mixes follow suit, with dinner coming together in a snap to serve up chicken, fish, or pork that's tender and juicy - but deliciously crispy on the outside.

For more information on Louisiana Fish Fry's Air Fryer products, visit www.LouisianaAirFry.com . Media Assets are also available to download .

Founded in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers as well as foodservice distributors.

SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry

Related Links

http://www.louisianaairfry.com

