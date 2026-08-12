LOUISIANA FISH FRY TURNS THE POT ON A LOUISIANA CLASSIC WITH NEW RED BEANS SEASONING

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Fish Fry, the trusted authority in authentic Cajun flavors, officially announces the launch of its new Red Beans Seasoning. This latest addition to the brand's broadening portfolio delivers the deep, slow-simmered taste of a Louisiana comfort classic, giving home cooks an easy way to bring red beans and rice, a trusted Southern staple, to the table any night of the week.

Red Beans Seasoning

Red beans and rice has long held a cherished place in Southern kitchens, known for being hearty, filling, and family-friendly. Louisiana Fish Fry developed its new seasoning to meet growing demand for meals that stretch both time and budget, without sacrificing authenticity. As one-pot cooking continues to trend among busy households, and families look for ways to make higher-cost proteins go further, red beans and rice offers a natural solution: affordable, versatile, and rooted in real Louisiana tradition.

This new seasoning captures the flavor of red beans simmered low and slow for hours - onions, peppers, and traditional Cajun spice - ready in under 40 minutes. Home cooks simply add beans and their choice of meat, such as sausage or ham, then serve over rice for a complete, hearty meal.

"Red beans and rice is Louisiana comfort food at its most iconic - it's what many of us grew up eating every Monday," said cookbook author and Louisiana Fish Fry spokesperson, Poppy Tooker. "This seasoning takes all of that tradition and history and makes it achievable on a weeknight. It's real, slow-simmered flavor without the all-day cook time, and it makes a family's grocery budget go further, which matters now more than ever."

Consumers can find the Red Beans Seasoning exclusively at Walmart, and at retailers nationwide beginning in 2027. For more information and to explore New Orleans-style recipes, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow @lafishfry on Instagram.

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge.

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SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry Products