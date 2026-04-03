LOUISIANA FISH FRY LAUNCHES NEW VIDEO SERIES WITH EMERIL LAGASSE AND TROMBONE SHORTY CELEBRATING CAJUN FLAVOR

BATON ROUGE, La., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Louisiana Fish Fry announces an exciting new short-form video series featuring legendary Chef Emeril Lagasse and New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews). In the three-part collaboration, Emeril invites Troy into the kitchen to cook a lineup of Cajun-inspired recipes using Louisiana Fish Fry products.

In a new video series, Chef Emeril Lagasse and Trombone Shorty bring classic New Orleans dishes to life using Louisiana Fish Fry products.

Filmed in Emeril's kitchen, the series captures the spirit of Louisiana home cooking, where food, culture, and community come together. Across three videos, Emeril shares approachable recipes while introducing Troy to a few cooking techniques along the way. The videos will roll out throughout 2026 on Emeril's social channels in collaboration with Trombone Shorty and Louisiana Fish Fry.

"Great New Orleans food isn't defined by where it's served - it's part of everyday life throughout the city," said Trombone Shorty. "I grew up with Louisiana Fish Fry bringing those authentic flavors to the table, so getting the opportunity to be in Emeril's kitchen and learn from the very best is a real honor."

"Cooking is always about sharing flavors, traditions, and having a little fun in the kitchen," said Emeril Lagasse. "It was great having Troy in the kitchen to cook together and celebrate the food and culture we both love."

Each episode highlights a different Louisiana-inspired dish, including:

Emeril's Simple Sheet Pan "Shrimp Boil" with Trombone Shorty's Louisiana Fish Fry Bayou Beat Shorty Spice seasoning

Emeril's Spicy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Waffles with Louisiana Fish Fry Seasoned Chicken Fry

Emeril's Cajun-Fried Fish with Louisiana Fish Fry Cajun Étouffée Base and Cajun Fish Fry

From weeknight dinners to celebratory meals, the recipes showcase how Louisiana Fish Fry products make it easy to bring authentic Cajun flavor to the home kitchen.

The series also highlights Louisiana Fish Fry's "Make Tonight Cajun Night" initiative, which encourages home cooks to turn any night into a celebration of Louisiana flavor. Inspired by the energy of New Orleans, Cajun Nights are about gathering with friends and family, enjoying great food, and embracing the joyful spirit of Louisiana culture.

Consumers can purchase all Louisiana Fish Fry products at select retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, and at https://www.louisianafishfry.com/. For more information, visit https://www.louisianafishfry.com/ or follow on Instagram at @lafishfry.

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Fish Fry Media:

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SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry Products