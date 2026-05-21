LOUISIANA FISH FRY CREATES THE BAYOU BEAT SHORTY SHAKER WITH TROMBONE SHORTY TO BRING THE RHYTHM OF NEW ORLEANS TO KITCHENS NATIONWIDE

BATON ROUGE, La., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Fish Fry, the Baton Rouge-born authority on authentic Cajun flavors, today announces the launch of the Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker, an all-purpose seafood seasoning co-created with Grammy-winning New Orleans native Trombone Shorty. Inspired by the flavors and vibrant culture of his hometown, the new blend represents a fusion of Louisiana's rich musical and culinary heritage, bringing the unmistakable Louisiana groove to kitchens nationwide.

Louisiana Fish Fry Creates the Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker with Trombone Shorty.

The Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker is a versatile flavor booster that blends bright citrus, savory herbs, and signature Cajun spice. Developed with Trombone Shorty's direct flavor influence, the seasoning is designed to be used anywhere a cook would reach for an iconic seafood blend. Whether shaken directly onto seafood, whisked into melted butter for a stovetop or oven boil, or used as an all-purpose sprinkle for fries, wings, and grilled vegetables, the mix delivers the soul and spice of the Big Easy in every bite.

"New Orleans runs on rhythm, and to me, a home-cooked meal has its own kind of groove," said artist Trombone Shorty. "I wanted to partner with Louisiana Fish Fry to create something that captures the soul of my hometown and makes it easy for anyone to bring that Big Easy energy into their own kitchen. Whether you're shaking it over a fresh catch or mixing it into butter for a backyard boil, Bayou Beat is designed to hit all the right notes with that perfect blend of citrus and Cajun spice."

The Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker celebrates Trombone Shorty's New Orleans roots and the flavors he grew up with. By anchoring the blend in his personal flavor inspiration, Louisiana Fish Fry delivers a seasoning that captures the spirit of a New Orleans kitchen while offering home cooks an easy way to elevate everyday meals and backyard boils alike.

This launch arrives as consumer demand for bold, easy-to-use seasoning solutions continues to grow, particularly as home cooks embrace the convenience of stovetop and oven-bake seafood boils. Louisiana Fish Fry developed the Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker to meet the needs of younger consumers and home cooks who prioritize high-quality, pre-seasoned blends that deliver a flavor experience with added depth. By partnering with an icon like Trombone Shorty, the brand continues its mission to make authentic Louisiana flavors accessible to kitchens across the country, whether they are hosting a traditional backyard gathering or whipping up a trending one-pot meal at home.

Consumers can find the Bayou Beat Shorty Shaker at retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, and louisianafishfry.com. For more information on the collaboration and to explore New Orleans-style recipes, visit louisianafishfry.com or follow @lafishfry on Instagram.

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Fish Fry Media:

The Door

[email protected]

SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry Products