Louisiana Gateway Port Holds 2025 State of the Port, Outlines Strategic Positioning for Global Growth

The Louisiana Gateway Port (LGP), in partnership with the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI), hosted its annual State of the Port Luncheon today at Café Hope in Gretna, Louisiana on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The event drew more than 100 attendees, including Port commissioners, elected officials, industry executives, and regional business leaders—underscoring growing momentum around Louisiana's expanding role in global commerce.

Global Vision, Local Impact

Louisiana Gateway Port jurisdiction Louisiana Gateway Port Executive Director, Charles Tillotson, addresses Luncheon attendees.

Guided by a vision to be the leading U.S. international gateway port in the Gulf of Mexico, LGP's Master Plan advances operational excellence, job creation, and global recognition through short- and long-term goals designed to reduce costs, enhance revenues, and increase cargo tonnage year-over-year.

The Port collaborates with a wide range of partners—including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the City of Gretna, Union Pacific, and the U.S. Coast Guard, and Plaquemines Parish Government—to strengthen multimodal connectivity and ensure Louisiana's leadership in Gulf trade.

Strategic Investments and Innovations

Highlights shared at the event included:

ISO 9001 Quality Initiative led by Bureau Veritas North America, ensuring quality consistency, transparency, and audit readiness.





led by Bureau Veritas North America, ensuring quality consistency, transparency, and audit readiness. SmartPort Technologies integrating real-time AIS vessel tracking, GIS mapping, and automated billing systems to improve operational efficiency.





integrating real-time AIS vessel tracking, GIS mapping, and automated billing systems to improve operational efficiency. Safety and Security Upgrades including a full vulnerability assessment, joint marine safety exercises, and collaboration with federal and local law enforcement.





including a full vulnerability assessment, joint marine safety exercises, and collaboration with federal and local law enforcement. Infrastructure and Real Estate Development to expand capacity, attract tenants, and support long-term economic diversification.

Driving Economic Growth for Louisiana and Beyond

According to research by Dr. Loren Scott, the Port's operations generate millions in annual tax revenues supporting Plaquemines Parish schools, infrastructure, and public safety. LGP activity sustains thousands of direct and indirect jobs with above-average wages and contributes billions in statewide economic output, fueling Louisiana's energy, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

"A rising tide raises all ships," Charles Tillotson, Louisiana Gateway Port Executive Director, said. "Our progress is shared by the communities and businesses we serve."

Looking Ahead

LGP's leadership reaffirmed its commitment to continued innovation—advancing automation, expanding international partnerships, and investing in technology to support sustainable growth. A new Louisiana Gateway Port YouTube Channel will launch soon to highlight key projects, community initiatives, and workforce stories.

About Louisiana Gateway Port

The Louisiana Gateway Port, located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, is a leading maritime hub along the Gulf Coast. With its strategic location on the Mississippi River, the Port plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, supporting local industries, and connecting communities. Equipped with modern terminals and facilities, the Port handles a diverse range of cargo and implements environmentally sustainable practices. The Port owns and operates the ferry system in Plaquemines Parish—an essential connectivity asset. Through its operations, the Port generates employment opportunities, stimulates regional economic diversification, and fuels long-term prosperity.

