Louisiana Governor Calls Second Special Session to Address State's Budget Shortfall

In his call for the second special session, Governor Edwards gave the Legislature specific items to consider for closing the budget gap. Of the 32 objectives noted in the call, many are revenue-raising measures, including:

Adjustments to the imposition, collection, and remittance of sales and use taxes

Adjustments to sales and use tax exclusions, exemptions, and rates

Modifications to Acts 25 and 26 of 2016 (1st Extraordinary)

Adjustments to sales and use tax exemptions for business utilities

Adjustments to the types of services subject to sales and use tax

Adjustments to state income tax brackets

Adjustments to various tax credits, deductions, and rebates, including:

Modifications to Act 109 of 2015



Modifications to Act 123 of 2015



Modifications to Act 126 of 2015

Adjustments to state personal income tax deductions

The Governor's call can be viewed in its entirety on the state's website .

