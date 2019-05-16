Louisiana Governor launches the first ever Cyber Security Education Center in the state with Cybint and BPCC

In yesterday's ceremony at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, La., Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the formation of the new Cyber Center Hub of North Louisiana, a collaboration between the state, Cybint, BPCC, Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University, Grambling University and Louisiana State University-Shreveport.

The Cyber Center, which will be housed on the BPCC campus, will offer Cybint's comprehensive suite of multi-level cyber education and workforce development offerings for cybersecurity professionals and students across Louisiana. Classes will range from cyber literacy for non-technical professionals to advanced, hands-on simulation-labs and a cyber-range environment for those pursuing a cybersecurity career.

Cybint and BPCC have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and shared mission to positively influence cyber education in Louisiana. In 2018, the organizations hosted two professional development cyber range competitions and workshops, the initial one for industry partners and the second for academic partners. The overwhelming response was that Cybint provided a comprehensive educational training platform that would benefit both industry and academia.

"Well over a decade ago, the leaders of Northwest Louisiana joined the State of Louisiana in creating the Cyber Innovation Center as an anchor of the 3,000-acre National Cyber Research Park here in Bossier City," Gov. Edwards said. "Today, GDIT employs 800 cybersecurity professionals here because of that effort, we have a major STEM Building serving students and veterans, and shared by Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech University. We have established an I-20 Cyber Corridor stretching from this cyber hub, and the Global Strike Command of Barksdale Air Force Base, to the Fortune 500 headquarters of CenturyLink in Monroe. Today, we're assembling another strategic asset that will make Louisiana a national and global leader in cybersecurity."

"This is an exceptional honor for us," Cybint CEO Roy Zur said. "Our collaboration with BPCC has been impactful and our entire organization has been gratified to see the enthusiasm and passion for cyber learning in this region. We look forward to the next phase."

"From all of our research, we found that Cybint was the premier leader in providing a platform for hands-on cybersecurity education, training, and simulation," said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., chancellor of BPCC. "To establish such a partnership with Cybint is a win for everyone involved. Our partnership will have a far-reaching impact that benefits not only our students here at BPCC, but also students, industry partners, and educational institutions across the state of Louisiana."

About Bossier Parish Community College

Bossier Parish Community College is a Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance (2-Year) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and was designated this past year as the first Center of Workforce Excellence in Cyber Technology in Louisiana.

BPCC offers a number of IT degree options including Cyber Technology, Computer Information Systems, and Systems Administration. For more information about becoming a cyber student or partnering, please contact cyber@bpcc.edu or visit www.bpcc.edu.

About Cybint Solutions

Cybint Solutions is a Cyber Education company committed to solving the skills gap and market shortage in cybersecurity through innovative education and training solutions for all levels of expertise. Cybint integrates emerging cyber technologies, hands-on environments and evergreen content into a cutting-edge learning platform for businesses, higher-education institutions, government agencies and regional cyber centers worldwide. With an eye toward preparing the next generation of cyber experts, Cybint creates a deep and powerful global network of cyber knowledge that goes far beyond typical technical expertise. To further address the critical workforce shortage in the industry, Cybint launched the Cyber Talent Network platform which helps match qualified cyber professionals with employers in their region based on the candidates' skills and capabilities. Cybint was founded as a collaboration of military-trained cybersecurity and intelligence experts, industry professionals and well-seasoned educators.

