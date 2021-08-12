Louisiana Healthcare Connections and AbsoluteCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve Clinically Complex Members in New Orleans

The partnership, which is anticipated to launch later this year, will serve Louisiana Healthcare Connections' most clinically complex and vulnerable Medicaid members in and around New Orleans. It aims to enhance quality of care through AbsoluteCare's unique care model.

AbsoluteCare relies on its teams of diverse healthcare and other professionals to transform the patient experience and address each person's unique medical, behavioral, and life challenges, such as social determinants of health. By serving patients in its centers and in patients' homes and communities, AbsoluteCare aims to improve clinical and health outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and reduce costs.

"We are pleased to partner with AbsoluteCare to provide our members personalized, integrated, primary care to best meet their whole-health needs," said Dr. Dana Lawson, Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Operations, Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

AbsoluteCare's centers offer a robust range of urgent care, preventive care, and other clinical services including primary care, infectious disease, infusion and labs, radiology services, behavioral health and nutritional counselling, and onsite pharmacy.

The organization also assists with life services many individuals struggle with such as housing and transportation. In response, Louisiana Healthcare Connections and AbsoluteCare will work together to address members' daily challenges such as homelessness, food insecurity, and lack of transportation. Louisiana Healthcare Connections and AbsoluteCare will also work with community-based organizations to address inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, which has disproportionately impacted vulnerable populations.

"AbsoluteCare welcomes the opportunity to partner with Louisiana Healthcare Connections," said Michael P. Radu, CEO, AbsoluteCare. "Together, we share a vision to provide integrated, patient-centered care to enhance the overall health of our communities. Our integrated care teams take a proactive approach to engage our members where they are and provide high-quality, cost-efficient care as well as a great member experience."

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Established to deliver quality health care through local, regional, and community-based partners, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana plan headquartered in Baton Rouge. Louisiana Healthcare Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from programs and services designed for their personal well-being. For more information, visit www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider, focused on providing comprehensive and preventative care to the most vulnerable and chronically ill populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve - many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, whether or not they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has focused on fulfilling the needs of this population. And we have consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore and Prince George's County, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 2000, the Company has treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals - living up to the mission that care goes beyond medicine. For more information please visit: www.absolutecare.com

SOURCE AbsoluteCare

Related Links

absolutecare.com

