Louisiana Healthcare Connections To Award $45,000 In Grants To Combat Food Insecurity And Hunger In Local Communities

"One of the harsh realities of food insecurity is its negative impact on health and health outcomes for families across our state," said Chelsea Graves, Community Relations Principal at Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "This grant program represents an opportunity for us to work together with community-level organizations to improve access to nutritious foods for Louisiana families, and in turn, to help families build healthier lives."

According to the Louisiana Food Bank Association, hunger affects every parish and community in Louisiana. One in four Louisiana children live in households that are food insecure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Food insecurity often requires a household to choose between basic necessities, such as medical needs or housing, and purchasing healthy foods.

"Our objective is to improve the health and well-being of not only our members, but also the communities in which they live and work," said Jamie Schlottman, Plan President & CEO. "We recognize the effect that social determinants like food insecurity have on health, and we want to partner with community organizations that share our commitment to addressing these issues."

Additional information about this initiative as well as the Community Health Grants RFP are available on the organization's website, www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com/grants. Questions concerning the grant application, application process, or reporting requirements may be directed to Chelsea.T.Graves@LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

Since 2012, Louisiana Healthcare Connections has been dedicated to transforming health in Louisiana with a priority focus on healthy communities. The Community Health Grants Program is an effort to financially assist programs that target food support, food security, and food sustainability in local communities. Support will be targeted to programs that contribute to strengthening individuals, families, and communities by providing food resources coupled with nutrition, health, and wellness education.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Established to deliver quality healthcare through local, regional and community-based partners, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana Plan headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Healthcare Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from programs and services designed for personal well-being. For more information, visit www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-healthcare-connections-to-award-45-000-in-grants-to-combat-food-insecurity-and-hunger-in-local-communities-300666052.html

SOURCE Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Related Links

http://www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com

