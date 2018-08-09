Louisiana Healthcare Connections To Sponsor BREADA Red Stick Rewards Program

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to community health, welfare and diversity, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Big River Economic and Agricultural Alliance (BREADA) Red Stick Rewards program. The program offers a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $10 in purchases made with a Louisiana Purchase Automated Benefit (SNAP) card at any Baton Rouge-area Red Stick Farmers Market.

SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, offers nutrition assistance to eligible, low-income individuals and families. SNAP participants receive benefits on an EBT card, formerly known as a food stamp card, which is then used to purchase eligible food items at SNAP-participating retailers.

BREADA's markets have been accepting SNAP cards since launching an EBT program in 2013. In 2015, they added a dollar-for-dollar match component to extend the buying power of customers who rely on SNAP benefits. Since then, BREADA has increased access to fresh, locally-grown and sourced food to thousands of area families in low-access communities. In 2017 alone, more than 1,000 families doubled their buying power for fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

"Growing our reach to traditionally underserved communities feeds one of our core values: access to local foods for everyone, regardless of income level," says BREADA Executive Director Copper Alvarez. "Having a partner like Louisiana Healthcare Connections invest in our mission is an essential ingredient."

BREADA and Louisiana Healthcare Connections are also teaming up to bring "Eat for Life" health fairs to Ryan Elementary—one of Louisiana Healthcare Connections' partner schools. A signature health plan community event, Eat for Life will be held during prime Louisiana growing seasons (April-July and September-December), and will feature fresh local food samples, cooking demonstrations, gardening activities and a mini farmers market where students can buy fresh produce with market tokens they receive at the event.

Since studies show that children who help prepare meals are more likely to make nutritious food choices, Eat for Life events will also feature healthy cooking demonstrations, giving students hands-on opportunities to learn how to cook using BREADA's new mobile kitchen complete with a cooktop, oven and utensils.

"One of the primary social determinants of health is access to affordable, fresh, healthy foods," says Louisiana Healthcare Connections COO Kendra Case. "But the barriers to that access are considerable, which is why we need strong partners who share our mission. Investing in an established organization like BREADA helps Louisiana Healthcare Connections address food insecurity at the grassroots level, so we're thrilled about this collaborative investment."

Established to deliver quality healthcare through local, regional and community-based partners, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana Plan headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Healthcare Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from programs and services designed for their personal well-being. For more information, www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

