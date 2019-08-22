Louisiana High School Athletic Association Selects PepWear as the Official Event Merchandiser of all LHSAA State Championships

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced today that it has awarded PepWear the exclusive license for all State Championships and Official LHSAA merchandise.

After completing a highly-competitive, nationwide process, the LHSAA and PepWear are excited to launch a new online store and state-of-the-art pop-up stores for all state championships. This marks the first state athletic association partnership for PepWear, a leading event merchandise company focused on commemorating youth achievement. The Cedar Hill, TX company is headquartered in a 52,000 sq. ft. facility and attends more than 800 events each year in 40+ states.

Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the LHSAA, said, "High school sports and the memories they create are extremely important to families in Louisiana, and we want the LHSAA State Championships to reflect that in every way. PepWear's great products and pop-up stores will elevate the experience for student-athletes, their families, and fans alike."

"We're thrilled to add the LHSAA to our growing list of premier organizations that trust us with their brand. We're already working on an incredible lineup of apparel, embroidered patches, and many other items that we think folks will love. And we're also busy building a new ecommerce site that will make purchasing your LHSAA items easier than ever!" said Craig Johnson, PepWear's CEO.

Convenient merchandise availability will be at every state championship event with post-event ecommerce sales at shop.lhsaa.org.

About the LHSAA

The mission of the LHSAA is to direct and regulate the interscholastic athletics of our member schools while promoting fair and equitable competition that is in the best interest of the student-athlete. The LHSAA represents its member schools by recognizing and promoting academics, the safety of participants, competition, sportsmanship and life-long values as the foundation of Louisiana athletics.

About PepWear

Since 1987, PepWear has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale at competitive events. With deep roots in the school music world, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, color guard and winter guard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution, combining world class popup stores with high-quality products and the latest cloud-based technology at youth athletics with impressive results. To learn more about PepWear and our Event Merchandising Solution contact Garrett Scharton at (972) 982-7585 or garrett@pepwear.com

SOURCE PepWear