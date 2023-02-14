Louisiana Hospitals Hit with Class-Action Lawsuits over Sharing Patients' Data

Herman Herman & Katz lawyers: Controversial Meta Pixel computer code was used by LCMC Health and Willis-Knighton Health websites

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the largest hospital networks in Louisiana have been using a tracking code embedded deep in their websites that shares sensitive patient data without the patients' knowledge or consent, according to class-action lawsuits filed by Herman Herman & Katz trial lawyers.

Known as Meta Pixel, the computer code created by the company that owns Facebook and Instagram potentially analyzed, gathered and shared the sensitive medical data of hundreds of thousands of patients, the lawsuits allege. These victims were patients within the LCMC Health Systems network of hospitals in the New Orleans area and Willis-Knighton Health System facilities in northwest Louisiana, according to the lawsuits.

"We are learning more and more about this shocking breach of trust as our investigation continues," said Herman Herman & Katz partner Stephen Herman. "This was a gross invasion of privacy that we believe went on for years."

The Meta Pixel code was created by Meta to narrowly target users with digital advertisements. When website visitors clicked the "schedule an appointment" button, the code captured sensitive health information like medical conditions, prescriptions, doctors' names, and previous appointments and sent it to Facebook. In one case, for example, a woman received targeted ads about heart disease and joint pain shortly after entering her information into one of the hospital websites.

According to the lawsuits, use of the Meta Pixel in healthcare settings violates various provisions of Louisiana law which generally prohibit the sharing of personal health information with a third party without patient consent.

LCMC Health Systems is a network of New Orleans-area hospitals and medical facilities, including Children's Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Willis-Knighton Health System is the largest healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana and includes Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center, and WK Rehabilitation Institute.

