Louisiana Impact Fund launches to keep companies, jobs & wealth in Louisiana

Targets $100 million to back Louisiana-based businesses and preserve in-state ownership

NEW ORLEANS and LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Impact Fund I, LLC ("LIF" or the "Fund") today announced its initial closing and launch of a Louisiana-based, lower middle-market private equity fund dedicated to investing in companies located in or meaningfully connected to Louisiana.

Led by Co-Founders & Managing Partners Joseph Seremet, Jared Quoyeser, and Joshua Cummings, LIF is targeting $100 million in total capitalization focused exclusively on acquiring and growing businesses located in the state—so that ownership, jobs, and wealth remain in Louisiana.

"Our purpose is simple: help founders and owners scale or transition their companies without handing ownership and decision-making to out-of-state buyers," said Jared Quoyeser, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "We will measure success first by returns, and second by how we grow and keep headquarters, wealth, jobs, and next-generation leaders here at home."

State, Employer & Banking Perspectives

Some of the most recognizable names, companies, and employers in the state are supporting the vision and goals of this new fund, including Ochsner Health, b1BANK, Gray Stream, and the Reilly Family. Though not an investor, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) is also a key partner that will help the fund support and identify promising companies and deal opportunities.

"The Louisiana Impact Fund reflects our commitment to helping businesses grow, expand and remain a part of our state's economy," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "When ownership and decision-making stay here at home, we create quality jobs, attract new investment, and strengthen community leadership across the state. This partnership shows the power of Louisiana-led growth and our shared focus on creating lasting opportunities for our people."

"Stronger local companies mean stronger, healthier communities," said Pete November, President & CEO of Ochsner Health. "We see the impact when businesses expand within our state: stable jobs, talent retention and attraction, and reinvestment that lifts entire regions. LIF's commitment to keeping companies and talent in Louisiana is an important step forward in empowering local businesses to innovate, grow, and drive meaningful, long-lasting progress in our communities."

"Local ownership is a competitive advantage," said Jude Melville, Chairman & CEO, b1BANK. "When founders choose in-state capital partners, key decisions stay close to the communities they affect, payroll dollars circulate locally, and supplier ecosystems deepen. LIF's mission to keep companies and jobs in Louisiana is the kind of long-term alignment that strengthens our economy, leveraging scarce capital many times over."

"We are a multi-generation Louisiana family business," said Sean Reilly, CEO, Lamar Advertising Company, speaking on behalf of the Lamar Group and the Reilly Family. "We've seen what happens when companies keep their headquarters here—good jobs, stronger suppliers, and civic leadership that endures. LIF gives founders a Louisiana choice to grow and transition without exporting ownership. That's how you build generational prosperity in this state."

"The Stream family is proud to support Louisiana Impact Fund in its initial close. We believe that the fund's objectives and its unique LP Network will produce powerful results," said Gray Stream, speaking on behalf of the Stream Family. "This Fund's focus on keeping jobs, wealth, and businesses in-state aligns deeply with our family's multi-generational commitment to supporting Louisiana's success. The Fund's strategy of deploying disciplined capital in the middle-market to grow Louisiana's entrepreneurial base is exactly the kind of impact-oriented investing that our portfolio has always sought. We look forward to working with the team and supporting the Louisiana business leaders that will drive financial returns and prosperity in our state."

"This fund is exactly the kind of homegrown investment initiative Louisiana needs," said Justyn Dixon, President & CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. "When we can match Louisiana capital with Louisiana companies, it keeps ownership, innovation, and opportunity here. LIF represents a shared commitment to helping Louisiana businesses grow in Louisiana — and that's how we build long-term prosperity for our people and our communities."

Why Louisiana, Why Now

Louisiana has a deep base of successful entrepreneurs and a longstanding need for more locally-aligned growth capital. LIF is designed to be the in-state partner for owners who want to grow, transition, or recapitalize while keeping headquarters and jobs in Louisiana.

"Too many great Louisiana companies get sold to out-of-state buyers—and with them go decision-making and, eventually, jobs," said Joseph Seremet, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "We're here to change that trajectory by giving founders a competitive, values-aligned option to stay rooted in Louisiana while accessing the capital and capabilities they need to scale."

Strategy & Focus

LIF will invest in established Louisiana businesses through majority or significant minority positions—especially founder transitions, recapitalizations, and growth capital—where the Fund and its network can unlock contract-backed expansion and operational upgrades without relocating headquarters. Primary areas of focus include industrial services, engineering & construction, distributed power solutions, infrastructure/EPC, energy technology and innovation, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and software.

"Our playbook is pragmatic and Louisiana-first," said Josh Cummings, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "We pair disciplined investment and underwriting criterion with hands-on value creation and scaling strategies that include customer introductions, talent support, operating efficiencies, and incentive assessment, so companies can grow in place. The goal is simple: build stronger and bigger businesses to keep ownership, jobs, and wealth in Louisiana."

The Network Advantage

LIF mobilizes a collaborative LP base—employers, entrepreneurs, and institutions across Louisiana—to open customer relationships, supply-chain partnerships, and talent pipelines for portfolio companies. The model is purpose-built to compound value inside Louisiana and sustain statewide economic impact.

Founding Limited Partners

The Fund's anchor limited partners include leading Louisiana employers, family offices, and civic institutions committed to keeping ownership and jobs in-state. Founding partners include Acadian Ambulance Service; John E. Atkins; Business First Bancshares; Scott Ballard; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Rock Bordelon; Bradley & Henry Busch; Daryl Deshotel; JJPF Investments; North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Ochsner Health; the Reilly Family; the Stream Family; Bryan Schroder; and Heidi Raines (Redmond).

About the Louisiana Impact Fund

Louisiana Impact Fund is a Louisiana-based private equity fund investing in lower middle-market businesses located in or connected to the state. LIF seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining local ownership, preserving employment, and reinvesting capital into the Louisiana economy. LIF is managed by Louisiana Impact Fund I GP, LLC and advised by Impact Capital Management, LLC, both based in New Orleans.

Jones Walker LLP serves as fund formation counsel to LIF and Bennett Thrasher serves LIF's third-party fund administration advisor.

Fact Sheet: The Launch of LIF

What we're announcing:

Launch of Louisiana Impact Fund I (LIF), a private equity fund dedicated exclusively to investing in lower middle-market companies located in or meaningfully connected to Louisiana.

Capital Goal: Targeting $100 million in total capitalization.

Leadership: Led by Co-Founders & Managing Partners Joseph Seremet, Jared Quoyeser, and Joshua Cummings, with support from Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and major institutional partners.

Network Advantage: LP base purpose built to compound value inside Louisiana and sustain statewide economic impact.

Why it's important:

Stopping the Exit of Wealth : Prevents Louisiana companies from being sold to out-of-state buyers, keeping headquarters and jobs in-state.

: Prevents Louisiana companies from being sold to out-of-state buyers, keeping headquarters and jobs in-state. Stability for Communities : Preserves local ownership, talent retention, and civic leadership.

: Preserves local ownership, talent retention, and civic leadership. Growth "In Place": Provides capital and operational support so companies can scale without relocating.

Who it will impact:

Business Owners & Founders: Helps with transitions, recapitalizations, and growth while preserving legacy.

Helps with transitions, recapitalizations, and growth while preserving legacy. Louisiana Workforce: Protects existing jobs and creates new opportunities within the state.

Protects existing jobs and creates new opportunities within the state. State Economy: Reinvests capital locally, leveraging scarce dollars to build generational prosperity.

Where people can find more info

