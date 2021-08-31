Louisiana Jails and Prisons to Receive Free Phone Calls in Aftermath of Hurricane

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural disasters not only devastate homes and city infrastructures, but they can also cause an overwhelming emotional and physical impact on those effected. There is a fundamental human need to stay connected with loved ones, especially during difficult times, which is why Securus Technologies is providing free phone calls and electronic communications to ensure incarcerated individuals in Louisiana can contact their friends and family in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The company is providing two free phone calls and five free stamps that facilitate digital communications including written messages, photos, or video messages to all incarcerated individuals in Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections facilities and the county jails it serves. These offerings will be made available to more than 23,000 incarcerated individuals in Louisiana.

"The importance of communication is never clearer than in the aftermath of an emergency, and we hope that our assistance will help incarcerated Louisianians stay connected with loved ones during an incredibly challenging and scary period after Hurricane Ida," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, the parent company of Securus. "Securus is committed to making modern communications tools more affordable and accessible for incarcerated individuals and providing support in the aftermath of extreme weather events is a key element of that effort."

Securus provides calling services, as well as other forms of digital communication, in East Carroll Law Enforcement District, Jefferson, Morehouse, St. John, and Natchitoches parishes, among other state and local facilities. Securus is currently working with local officials to fully restore services at facilities that have lost power or experienced other disruptions as a result of the storm.

A full list of facilities serviced by Securus in Louisiana is available on the company's website.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

SOURCE Securus Technologies