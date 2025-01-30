Louisiana Media Credentialing Underway

Your Exclusive Credential for Insider Access to Louisiana's Most Compelling Stories

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Louisiana takes center stage for Super Bowl LIX, the Louisiana NOW Pavilion is set to showcase the state's economic transformation, cultural richness, and business potential like never before.

Located just steps from the official NFL Super Bowl LIX media center, this 23,000-square-foot facility is the premier destination for media. More than just a media hub, the Louisiana NOW Pavilion will serve as equal parts meeting space, interactive exhibit, and theater, telling the compelling story of Louisiana's rise as a global business leader.

The Pavilion will host business executives, athletes, dignitaries, and artists from around the world, immersing guests in Louisiana's breakthroughs in technology, extensive rail, river, road, and air infrastructure, and its multi-generational leadership in energy and agribusiness.

Louisiana NOW is the result of an unprecedented partnership between Governor Jeff Landry, the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans, Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Greater New Orleans, Inc., and major corporate sponsors. This initiative helps celebrate Louisiana's business-friendly environment, major corporate investments, and position as a top-tier destination for innovation and opportunity.

From VIPs and Fortune 500 CEOs to professional athletes, national recording artists, and industry trailblazers, the Louisiana NOW Pavilion will be the go-to destination for compelling stories about Louisiana's economic strength, technological advancements, and cultural impact. The Pavilion and its official online media hub will provide media members unparalleled access to the people, industries, and investments shaping Louisiana's future.

Approved media credential holders will receive priority access to:

Invitation-only events featuring Louisiana's top business and cultural leaders





One-on-one interview opportunities with industry giants and government officials





Pre-packaged stories, raw interviews, b-roll, and photography for exclusive content

Don't miss this unprecedented opportunity to cover Super Bowl LIX through the lens of Louisiana's innovation, industry, and impact. Apply for your media credential today and gain behind-the-scenes access to the stories that position Louisiana as a powerhouse on the global stage.

For additional inquiries please contact: [email protected]

