Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy/Coast Guard Veteran or Shipyard Worker at Avondale With Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst to Discuss Compensation

A brief history of the Avondale Shipyard in Louisiana: Avondale Shipyard was an independent shipbuilding company that became a major shipyard during World Wat II. It is located approximately 20 miles upriver from New Orleans. It closed in October 2014. The Avondale Shipyard was the largest employer in the state of Louisiana with about 26,000 employees.

The Classes of US Navy or Coast Guard ships built at the Avondale Shipyard include:

Knox-class frigates (27 out of 46 ships, 1967–74)

Hamilton-class USCG high endurance cutters (12 out of 12 ships, 1967–72)

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans; http://www.louisianacancercenter.org/research/partners/ochsner/

The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson. org/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

