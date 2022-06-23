Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Refinery or Chemical Plant Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana to Call the Compensation Team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

NEW ORLEANS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband, dad or grandpa is a current or former oil refinery or chemical plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the state of Louisiana please make financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 for the best results. The law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting oil refinery and chemical plant workers with mesothelioma for over two decades and they have recovered billions of dollars for people like this.

Oil Refinery-Chemical Plant Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"Financial compensation for an oil refinery or chemical plant worker with mesothelioma might be millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos at work. Many oil refinery or chemical plant workers in Louisiana have worked in different states and other countries and their asbestos exposure may have been extreme.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana and he is a current or former oil refinery worker before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We think you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe.

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims or their family members to contact the medical facilities we have listed. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas :

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center