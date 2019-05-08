Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Warns People in Louisiana With Mesothelioma About Claims Centers with A Better Offer-Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Team at Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning people with mesothelioma in Louisiana about 'claims centers' because they believe this is false advertising. They are urging a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are dealing directly with extremely skilled and experienced-fulltime mesothelioma attorneys that specialize in financial compensation for people like this. The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their remarkable founding partner Erik Karst for their amazing skills when it comes to getting much better compensation results for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Louisiana - Mesothelioma

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We do not want one person with mesothelioma in Louisiana to make the mistake of hiring a local car accident attorney in New Orleans or Baton Rouge thinking they will know how to properly develop a compensation claim plan for their client. Most people with mesothelioma do not realize this but many to almost half of all mesothelioma lawsuits/claims nationwide involve a middleman law firm that does nothing but sign up the cases.

"The reason we endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste in Louisiana and nationwide is they handle almost all aspects of a mesothelioma compensation claim internally. As we would also like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 we will personally make certain a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana is talking directly with attorney Erik Karst or one of his top lawyers-not a secretary or a paralegal. When mesothelioma compensation is on the line-we are urging a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana to call us anytime." http://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to mention, "The law firm of Karst von Oiste also helps people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana and nationwide. People with lung cancer because of exposure to asbestos at a oil refinery, shipyard, power plant or while serving in the US Navy could get over a hundred thousand dollars or more. As we would like to explain at 800-714-0303 most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated because they do not realize the asbestos trusts were set up for them too. How sad is that?" www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. http://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

Ochsner Cancer Institute New Orleans: http://www.louisianacancercenter.org/research/partners/ochsner/

MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas : https://www.mdanderson.org/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

