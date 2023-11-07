Louisiana Pecan Company Adapts and Innovates Amidst Tariff Challenges, Led by an Immigrant's Vision and a Louisiana Native's Passion

News provided by

Louisiana Pecan Company

07 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1977, Keyvan Shahrdar set foot in the United States from Panama, carrying dreams and aspirations. Finding a home in Louisiana, Keyvan pursued a career as a Computer Science professor at LSU Shreveport. The state's vibrant culture and lush pecan orchards enchanted his wife, Laura, a Louisiana native. Together, they established Louisiana Pecan Company as a side hustle. Their innovation with products like their Smoky Maple-Chili Candied Pecans ensured they thrived in a competitive market. Today, their combined vision stands as a testament to innovation, adaptability, and resilience, especially amidst the challenges of international tariffs affecting the pecan industry.

Continue Reading
Louisiana Pecan Company
Louisiana Pecan Company

Mike Montgomery of Montgomery Farms, a significant contributor to the Chinese pecan market, remarked on the steep decline in sales following tariff hikes. "The change in trade policies significantly affected our business. We were selling millions of pounds of pecans to China annually. These challenges have impacted pecan growers across Louisiana and the USA."

While tariffs currently stand at 27%, pecan exports to China, once soaring above 100 million pounds annually, have dwindled to a mere 30 million pounds in 2023. Navigating this backdrop, Louisiana Pecan Company, steered by Keyvan and Laura Shahrdar, has innovated to captivate the domestic market, notably with their Smoky Maple-Chili Candied Pecans available on Amazon.

Keyvan Shahrdar reflects, "From the classrooms of LSU Shreveport to the pecan orchards of Louisiana, our journey with Louisiana Pecan Company has been filled with challenges and triumphs. Laura and I are immensely proud of our innovations, especially our Smoky Maple-Chili Candied Pecans, which have garnered increasing sales."

Whether it's for charcuterie boards, restaurant salads, or just a snack, the Smoky Maple-Chili Candied Pecans have found their way into homes and hearts.

Popular for charcuterie boards, added to restaurant salads, or simply enjoyed as a snack, these candied pecans are more than just a treat. They embody a rich history and a tale of innovation and perseverance. The story behind these pecans traces back to Keithville, LA, where Aunt Pearl's unique recipe captured the taste buds of many, leading to the product's current fame.

About Louisiana Pecan Company: Founded by Keyvan Shahrdar, an immigrant from Panama, and his wife Laura, a Louisiana native, Louisiana Pecan Company is a premier pecan grower and innovator based in Louisiana, USA. They are dedicated to producing high-quality pecans and pecan-based products, embracing innovation to meet changing market demands.

Contact:
Keyvan Shahrdar
318-453-8082
[email protected]

SOURCE Louisiana Pecan Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.