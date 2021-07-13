Louisiana School District Honored for Use of Augmented and Virtual Reality in CTE During Pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. and OPELOUSAS, La., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of its fast and widespread implementation of augmented and virtual reality technology (AR/VR) in the past year, zSpace , a Silicon Valley education company, is proud to honor St. Landry School Board in Louisiana as a "District of Distinction."

The St. Landry Parish School Board is the first district in Louisiana to enhance its Career and Technical Education (CTE) instruction with AR/VR including 200 zSpace laptops and teacher stations. zSpace features AR/VR technology built into a Windows 10 laptop and all-in-one PC that creates an immersive and interactive experience where lifelike content seems to "leap out of the screen." This is particularly helpful for CTE instruction because it allows students to do things that would otherwise be too dangerous, impossible or expensive.

"Nothing replaces hands-on learning, but sometimes we need to fill a gap," said Michael Carbenia, senior executive director of workforce at zSpace. "The team at St. Landry has done an amazing job delivering meaningful CTE teaching to students during the pandemic, and I know they'll continue using zSpace even as students return to the classroom."

zSpace can be used for remote, in-person, and/or a blended learning strategy. Dr. Therese Ellender, STEAM Supervisor for St. Landry Parish School Board, credits the technology for keeping the district's CTE program intact and preventing students from losing ground during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"zSpace has been a lifesaver," said Ellender. "Our teachers have been able to teach and our students haven't fallen behind. We are better positioned to fully continue our students' education, better than any other district in the state. I truly feel confident in that statement."

zSpace and CTE at St. Landry

St. Landry Parish Schools has a robust CTE program providing students with the ability to earn certifications in HVAC, carpentry, automotive skills, welding and agriculture. As an example, a construction activity may have a student study the components of a typical wall of a home. Using a stylus and special glasses, the student can virtually pull the wall out of the screen and take it apart to see the insulation and electrical conduit inside.

CTE content is built into the zSpace units and is mapped against recognized industry credentials, allowing students to complete tasks and build upon their knowledge in zSpace or in real life. In addition, teachers have the opportunity to customize content by creating personalized videos, building quizzes and using zSpace either synchronously or asynchronously.

Practical Matters: Getting Technology into the Community

Purchasing zSpace units, learning the technology and distributing the laptops and PCs to students and teachers was the first major step of the process. The district's technology team handled the deployment, drafting a user agreement and offering insurance in case a unit was lost or stolen. Teachers -- tech-savvy or not -- knew they had to learn how to use the technology for the sake of the program and their students. Luckily, learning to use zSpace is intuitive for both students and teachers.

"We haven't had a problem with any of the units," said Ellender. "I think it's because the students think they're really cool."

About zSpace

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 50 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zspace.com

