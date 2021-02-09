Louisiana Soccer Association And Innovative App MOJO Join Forces To Take Stress Out Of Coaching And Bring More Family Fun To Pelican State

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Soccer Association (a member of US Youth Soccer) and MOJO are proud to announce a first-in-the-nation partnership to put the magic back into youth sports by providing coaches, clubs and teams across Louisiana with a one-stop coach-in-a-box mobile app that takes the aggravation and chaos out of coaching.

The partnership comes at a crucial time in youth sports as COVID-19 has compounded existing challenges in youth sports across the country. As the spring 2021 soccer season approaches, LSA and MOJO hope to enrich and improve the grassroots soccer experience with easy-to-use technology and world-class educational content developed by top coaches, experts and elite athletes.

Louisiana Soccer Association coaches and parents will be able to access the free MOJO app which features exclusive short-form videos customized to age and skill level with one-touch tools to plan fun and engaging practices. Louisiana coaches can download the free MOJO app through the App Store and create a profile affiliated with Louisiana Soccer Association. Once they create a profile, they will have access to MOJO's library of content and practice plans personalized to their preferences and their team's needs.

"What MOJO offers to our grassroots coaches is unparalleled," said Tucker Reynolds, the Executive Director of Louisiana Soccer Association. "We're excited for all of our coaches to see the caliber of content and curriculum that MOJO provides. It's an incredible resource for us to support our coaches and to help them become the best coaches they can be. Our kids deserve nothing less."

"We're thrilled to work with Louisiana Soccer Association, helping support the return to play and bringing the magic back to youth sports," said Reed Shaffner, Co-Founder and COO of MOJO. "MOJO is all about saving time on preparation and planning, and making time on the field more fun and meaningful."

The new partnership with Louisiana Soccer Association represents MOJO's first agreement with a state association as it builds strategic relationships with leading youth sports organizations, clubs and teams in the U.S. and around the world. The partnership also establishes MOJO as an Official Grassroots Coaching Partner of Louisiana Soccer Association.

The free MOJO app provides everything a coach needs for a season of soccer with one team and one practice per week. Coaches can also upgrade to MOJO+ for $19.99, with additional content and features, including unlimited practices per week and the Ask-A-Coach feature for 24-hour access to experienced MOJO coaches. A portion of all MOJO+ proceeds from Louisiana will go to support teams, players and clubs in need across the state.

About MOJO:

MOJO is on a mission to make youth sports more fun for everyone – one kid, one coach, one family, one team at a time. Launched in early February 2021, MOJO is a robust digital platform that empowers parents who coach youth sports to bring world-class training to the largest pool of players in the world – kids aged 13 and under. MOJO believes that youth sports have the power to transform lives, not just for the kids on the field but the coaches and parents on the sidelines. MOJO is committed to equity, inclusion and helping to level the playing field for kids everywhere. For more information, visit www.mojo.sport .

About Louisiana Soccer Association:

Louisiana Soccer Association represents youth and adult soccer players across the state. With 54 member clubs, LSA strives to provide high quality programs and events and to educate coaches in order to support those who have a true passion for the game. LSA is committed to creating fun and safe play, and enabling the game to teach core values of commitment, accountability, teamwork and discipline. LSA believes in remembering every day that the game belongs to the kids. For more information, visit www.playlouisianasoccer.org .

SOURCE MOJO