Louisiana Teacher Announced as Regional Winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

Teacher from Baton Rouge propels Louisiana on the world map of top-quality educators with Cambridge Awards recognition

BATON ROUGE, La., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathalie Roy, Latin teacher from Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge, was named regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in North & South America. Run by Cambridge University Press , the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards are a global competition which celebrates the efforts of teachers around the world. This year, the competition received over 11,000 nominations from 99 countries, beating last year's nominations by 4,000 nominations.

The global competition gives students, parents, and other teachers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for something wonderful they have done. Now in its fifth year, the awards demonstrate the inspiring and positive impact of teachers across the globe and give students a platform to say, 'thank you'.

This year, Nathalie Roy was named regional winner in the USA, winning for her achievement bringing the Latin subject to life, leading as a role model and giving up spare time for extracurricular activities.

Speaking on her win, Roy said: "I've always been a keen believer that to change the world you must start with the students. My passion for Latin, bringing the subject to life for students and ensuring my students feel safe drives what I do. Seeing my students able to thrive in an environment where they feel able to make mistakes, be themselves and ask for help is vital. This is important both in the classroom and in extracurricular programs such as the LBGTQ+ club I run and my Girl Scout troop."

Matthew Walker, Publishing Director for Education at Cambridge University Press, said: "The achievements of our 2023 regional winners, plus the thousands of nominations we received for the competition, speak volumes for the value of teachers' roles and the positive impact they have on students. Hopefully Nathalie Roy's victory will continue to inspire our teachers to go beyond the classroom, to deliver exceptional care, bold ideas, and guide younger generations to come."

Nominations were judged based on the teacher's willingness to go 'beyond the classroom' – whether that was giving up spare time or promoting a charity – displaying fantastic pastoral care, making the ordinary extraordinary with innovative ideas and practices, or opening up the world by preparing students for their futures beyond school.

As a regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teachers Awards, Nathalie Roy will receive $630 worth of books or digital resources, along with a Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards trophy, and promotion for them and their school. She will also feature on a thank you page at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks from February 2024.

The public can now vote on their favorite teacher out of the six regional winners, to become the overall winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2023. This will be announced on June 6, 2023.

To find out more about Cambridge University Press and the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards, please visit https://dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/

About Cambridge University Press:

Cambridge University Press is part of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, which is a department of the University of Cambridge. It furthers the University's mission by disseminating knowledge in the pursuit of education, learning, and research at the highest international levels of excellence. Its extensive peer-reviewed publishing lists comprise 50,000 titles covering academic research and professional development, as well as school-level education and English language teaching. Playing a leading role in today's international marketplace, Cambridge University Press has more than 50 offices around the globe, and it distributes its products to nearly every country in the world.

SOURCE Cambridge International