Louisiana Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two Louisiana teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Alicia Renaud of Drew Elementary School and Anna Redding of George Welsh Elementary School, both in Ouachita Parish Schools in West Monroe, LA, are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in more than 80 percent of Louisiana districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Alicia and Anna as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Louisiana schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am honored and excited to be named as one of Curriculum Associates' Extraordinary Educators!" said Renaud. "I have fallen in love with the power of Ready Mathematics and i-Ready. The success my students experience with these programs is phenomenal to witness. I look forward to opportunities to share my love of Ready Mathematics with more than just the teachers within my school and district."

"It is such an honor to be a member of the first class of Extraordinary Educators through Curriculum Associates," said Redding. "The opportunity to collaborate with educators around the country to enhance instruction and improve student achievement through the Ready and i-Ready [curricula] is an experience I never thought I would have. I am looking forward to promoting Curriculum Associates by sharing the positive impact it has made in my classroom."

