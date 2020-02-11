Louisiana's 360 AUTO to unveil its new 360CXM™ technology at the 2020 NADA Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada this week

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-based technology company, 360 AUTO , an Inc. 500 MarTech company, will launch its new 360CXM™ (Customer Experience Management) technology next week at the 2020 NADA Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

360 AUTO, which specializes in marketing automation and business intelligence solutions for the auto industry, will unveil their 360CXM™ (Customer Experience Management) at the biggest annual auto dealers conference in North America next week.

"We're excited to unveil our 360CXM™ technology. It offers dealers a new vision of CXM, with more enriched data around each person and each potential car buyer, helping dealers build better relationships with existing and potential customers," said Frankie Russo, Founder & CEO of 360 Auto.

"360CXM™ affirms our focus and ongoing commitment to the auto industry and our industry partners," says Russo.

The NADA (National Automotive Dealers Association) conference is the auto industry's premier marketplace, with more than 500 companies offering thousands of products, services and solutions across more than 700,000 square feet of exhibit space in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Russo said 360CXM™ technology offers dealers a host of improvements over other industry CRMs, including: AutoTarget™ scores, more enriched data from first-party and third-party sources on each person, and tools such as: click-to-dial, texting, one-to one emails, ringless voicemail, and alerts for salespeople to let them know when a customer is coming into the dealership.

"We want to help dealers utilize and apply rich data to develop better relationships and customize their customer's experience. Dealers can use 360CXM™ technology for outreach to potential customers in the surrounding neighborhoods the dealers serve," Russo said.

Founded in 2015, 360 AUTO, a subsidiary of 360ia, is a Lafayette, LA based MarTech software company focused on cutting edge marketing automation and intelligence solutions. For more information visit 360 AUTO.

360ia

