Louisiana's 360 AUTO wins AWA Rising Star Award for its New 360CXM™ Technology

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-based technology company, 360 AUTO, an Inc. 500 MarTech company, was recognized recently as an AWA Rising Star at the 2020 NADA Expo in Las Vegas.

This year's Automotive Website Awards recognition comes from its new 360CXM™ (Customer Experience Management) technology, which was unveiled last week at the expo.

"We're thrilled that our 360CXM™ technology was recognized for what is really a new vision of CXM that brings more enriched data around each person and each potential car buyer to dealers," said Frankie Russo, Founder & CEO of 360 Auto, which specializes in marketing automation and business intelligence.

This year, over 150 industry leaders were in attendance at the AWA Awards, which are held annually at the NADA Expo, the biggest annual auto dealers conference in North America. 360CXM™ was one of a handful of This year's attendees to be recognized for its innovation.

"This award affirms our dedication and continued focus to bringing our industry partners the best technology available," says Russo.

Russo said 360CXM™ technology offers dealers a host of improvements over other industry CRMs, including AutoTarget™ scores, more enriched data from first-party and third-party sources on each person, and tools such as click-to-dial, texting, one-to-one emails, ringless voicemail, and alerts for salespeople to let them know when a customer is coming into the dealership.

The AWAs were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they've become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing, and social media.

"Dealers can use 360CXM™ technology for outreach to potential customers in the surrounding neighborhoods the dealers serve," Russo said.

Founded in 2015, 360 AUTO, a subsidiary of 360ia, is a Lafayette, LA based MarTech software company focused on cutting edge marketing automation and intelligence solutions. For more information visit 360 AUTO.

