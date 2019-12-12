Louisville-based media and marketing holding company, OvareGroup, acquires California and Canadian firms, adds executive leadership, announces new CEO

With today's announcements, the OvareGroup operates six subsidiary media and marketing agencies, including Scoppechio, an advertising agency with offices in Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Orlando; The 3, a content production house located in Louisville; Badge Design, a design agency located in Cincinnati; Civitas, an experiential marketing firm located in Columbus; ADM Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency located in Los Angeles; and Reunion, a management consultant firm located in Toronto, Canada.

Two Acquisitions – Reunion (Toronto) and ADM Marketing (Los Angeles)

The OvareGroup has acquired two new specialty service agencies located in cities on opposite sides of the continent.

Reunion is a 15-person management consulting firm located in Toronto, Canada. Reunion will support client growth across the OvareGroup network through customer research, advanced data analytics, operating model design, and big idea commercialization. Reunion will continue to operate under its current name with Paul Reid at the helm. Reid founded the company in 2013.

"Reunion is a smart fit for us," noted Preyss. "Our client portfolios align as we both service leading retail, healthcare, and restaurant/hospitality companies. Reunion's consultancy practice adds a new dimension to the OvareGroup offerings and gives us the chance to enter the Canadian marketplace and support Reunion's clients with other services from our network."

ADM Marketing is a 12-person data-driven personalization marketing agency located in Los Angeles. ADM Marketing specializes in e-mail programs, 3D direct mail, CRM, and loyalty programs, with personalization at the center of its work. ADM Marketing will continue to be led by founder Stephen Farr-Jones who has headed the company since 2005. ADM Marketing's diverse clients have included Perkins, MGM Resorts, JumpStartMD, Sesac, and CraftWorks Holdings.

"What drew us to ADM Marketing is their data-driven CRM experience, their presence in the restaurant industry, and the ability to extend their capabilities into other practice areas like healthcare and classic retail. This acquisition also gives us an efficient way to establish a presence on the west coast," added Preyss.

Two Executive Leadership Hires

The OvareGroup also is adding two new hires to its executive management team to help steer the company's continued growth.

John Paulson has been named chief integration officer of the OvareGroup. Paulson will be responsible for business development across the network, as well as providing operational oversight to creative production subsidiary, The 3.

Paulson is the former president and general manager of features and advertising post services for Deluxe Entertainment Group. Prior to that, Paulson served as CEO of brand services company Tag Worldwide, regional CEO for Williams Lea Group, president of G2 Interactive North America, and group account director for DDB Worldwide. Paulson also has held executive roles at Grey Worldwide, Grey Interactive, M&C Saatchi, and J. Walter Thompson. Paulson will be located in Connecticut and will report to Preyss.

"John is a consummate marketing pro who is extraordinarily well-versed in contemporary content production across all platforms of communication. His leadership will be felt across our business from strategy all the way through creative," said Preyss.

Jordan Reber has been named the president and chief operating officer of the OvareGroup. The leaders of Badge Design, Civitas, and Reunion, will report to Reber as well as all financial activity of the network.

Reber is the former senior vice president of digital and operational excellence for Finning Canada, Caterpillar's largest equipment dealer worldwide. Additionally, Reber is a board member of Quixote Studios in Los Angeles and an operating partner with New State Capital Partners. Reber will be located in Denver and also will report directly to Preyss.

"Jordan brings strategic, financial, and business operations acumen to the OvareGroup. His experience and decision making will minimize our risk as we pursue our ambitious growth plans," noted Preyss.

New Scoppechio CEO Named

With the rapid growth of the OvareGroup, Preyss has named Toni Clem president and CEO of Scoppechio. Clem has served as president and chief revenue officer of Scoppechio since 2006. Clem will continue to live in Louisville and report to Preyss.

"I am very excited for Toni in this newly-created role. Her commitment to client service and value reflects the very heartbeat of Scoppechio's culture. My job will be to support her efforts in every way I can to continue our growth trajectory and to be constantly exploring new ways to serve our clients with better content, delivered faster and more efficiently," concluded Preyss.

About OvareGroup

The OvareGroup is a private, Louisville-based media and marketing holding company with specialty firms in advertising, production, identity design, direct mail, experiential marketing, and management consulting. Many of the company's 275 employees, located throughout the United States and Canada, own OvareGroup as part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan or ESOP.

Through the effective application of creativity, technology, and data, the OvareGroup offers expertise in branding, retail, restaurant, and healthcare marketing, serving clients including GE Appliances, Yum Brands, Brown-Forman, Darden Restaurants, Express, Amazon, and Baptist Health System. For additional information, visit ovaregroup.com .

