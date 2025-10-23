Louisville Family Dental Offering Unparalleled Technology: Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression and Optimize Mental Health

Launch Party on Oct. 30 to Showcase New Treatment During Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

LOUISVILLE, Neb., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking to reduce anxiety, treat depression or enhance cognitive functioning without medication, a groundbreaking technology is now available at Louisville Family Dental in Louisville, Nebraska. A painless, noninvasive procedure requiring no downtime, EXOMIND is an FDA-cleared treatment that stimulates areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control.

"Supporting mental wellness is deeply personal to me," said Piper Larson, D.D.S., owner of Louisville Family Dental. "Our community has seen a concerning rise in depression and suicide, and we're committed to being part of the solution. We want to prevent feelings of helplessness. Let's empower people to take charge of their health - including what they put in their mouths and motivate them to make better decisions. Yes, that includes brushing and flossing!

That's why I'm so proud to introduce EXOMIND—a safe, noninvasive technology that's been clinically proven to enhance mood, focus and emotional resilience."

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend treatment twice a week for three weeks. Research also shows patients experience reduced food cravings, and many report weight loss following EXOMIND treatments.

"On a personal level, I've experienced the benefits firsthand. After struggling with fatigue and brain fog from long COVID, EXOMIND has significantly improved my energy, clarity and day-to-day functioning," said Dr. Larson.

Louisville Family Dental prides itself on its family-friendly atmosphere and provides patients with preventative services, maintenance, restorations, whitening, traditional orthodontics, Invisalign®, BOTOX® and more. They offer sealants to help prevent cavities, fillings, crowns, root canals and oral surgery.

Louisville Family Dental is hosting an EXOMIND launch party from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 at the clinic, 229 Main St. in Louisville, NE. Attendees can learn more about EXOMIND and enjoy free demos, refreshments, raffle prizes and special pricing. To RSVP, call 402-234-3000. For more information on Louisville Family Dental: www.louisvillefamilydental.com.

