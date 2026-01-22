Louisville Female Entrepreneurs Launch #1 Kindle Best Seller She Knows Best Book

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenna Ahern, CEO and founder of Louisville-based Guardian Owl Digital, has been selected as one of seven contributors to She Knows Best, a best-selling anthology highlighting the real, often unfiltered experiences of women building and leading businesses.

She Knows Best Book earned International Best Seller Status yesterday on Kindle

Presented by Molley Ricketts, CEO of Incipio Workforce Solutions, She Knows Best brings together seven female business owners to share honest lessons learned through growth, setbacks, and leadership. The book has reached No. 1 as an international bestseller on Kindle and #1 nationally on Amazon for Women in Business books.

The book officially launched Jan. 21 and celebrated with a VIP luncheon, where the six contributors shared insights from their chapters and engaged attendees in candid conversation designed to inspire connection.

Ahern's chapter, titled "Permission Claimed, Not Granted," reflects on the belief that women do not need to wait for validation to build meaningful work — a principle that has guided her career as a founder and leader.

"For generations, women simply haven't had the same amount of opportunity or support to build businesses at scale," Ahern said. "This book isn't about perfect stories or polished outcomes. It tells the truth about the wins, the failures, and everything we learn by building alongside one another. When we share those experiences honestly, we make the path clearer for the women coming next."

Ahern founded Guardian Owl Digital on the belief that strong businesses are rooted in clarity, trust, and strategy — not permission. The digital marketing agency also includes an AI-powered division, GO AI, focused on helping organizations adapt responsibly in an evolving digital landscape. While her professional background informs her perspective, Ahern said the book intentionally centers on lived experience rather than expertise alone.

She was invited to participate in the project by Ricketts, a fellow Louisville entrepreneur and longtime mentor, strategic partner and friend.

"Molley and I started our businesses around the same time, and our paths have stayed closely connected over the years," Ahern said. "When she reached out about this project, it was an easy yes. She Knows Best is about community. It's about women learning together and telling the full story of what it actually takes to build something lasting."

Rather than spotlight individual success, She Knows Best emphasizes collective wisdom and shared learning, offering readers a candid look at leadership beyond highlight reels.

The book is available for purchase through the She Knows Best website at www.sheknowsbest.net .

For media inquiries, interviews or additional information, contact [email protected] .

