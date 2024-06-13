Louisville HVAC experts share signs it may be time to replace your home's HVAC system

Peterman Brothers helps homeowners understand when planned replacement is a better investment than continued maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Louisville area, advises homeowners to keep an eye out for signs that it's time to replace their HVAC system.

Installing a new cooling system before your current unit experiences catastrophic failure can save money in the long run and ensure your family stays comfortable during the warmest months of the year. Sudden equipment failure may result in inconvenience, property damage and costly emergency service.

"Regular maintenance can extend the life of your HVAC system, but no unit will last forever," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "There's always a point where a new unit is a better investment. When you reach that point, planned replacement prevents the headaches that can come with a major breakdown and will keep your home cool and comfortable."

Here are some signs your current system may need replacement:

Poor performance: You may notice your HVAC unit working harder to maintain comfortable temperatures. All heating and cooling systems experience reduced efficiency over time. If your system can't keep up, consider installing a new one before you face an emergency replacement.

You may notice your HVAC unit working harder to maintain comfortable temperatures. All heating and cooling systems experience reduced efficiency over time. If your system can't keep up, consider installing a new one before you face an emergency replacement. Loud noises: Every HVAC system makes some noise. But if you start to hear new sounds or the noise increases in volume, frequency or duration, it may be a sign that it's time for a new unit.

Every HVAC system makes some noise. But if you start to hear new sounds or the noise increases in volume, frequency or duration, it may be a sign that it's time for a new unit. Leaks: Some condensation around an HVAC unit is normal. Drips and accumulation near the unit, however, potentially indicates a serious problem.

Some condensation around an HVAC unit is normal. Drips and accumulation near the unit, however, potentially indicates a serious problem. Rising energy bills: Aging systems may lose efficiency, resulting in noticeably higher utility bills. Don't just look for rapid spikes — compare your current bill to the same month last year to mark gradually climbing costs. (Keep any rate increases in mind when comparing year-to-year totals, however.)

Aging systems may lose efficiency, resulting in noticeably higher utility bills. Don't just look for rapid spikes — compare your current bill to the same month last year to mark gradually climbing costs. (Keep any rate increases in mind when comparing year-to-year totals, however.) Frequent minor repairs: Investing in regular maintenance and small repairs can extend the life of your HVAC unit while ensuring continued performance and efficiency. If repairs become more frequent, a replacement unit may provide better value and efficiency in the long run.

Investing in regular maintenance and small repairs can extend the life of your HVAC unit while ensuring continued performance and efficiency. If repairs become more frequent, a replacement unit may provide better value and efficiency in the long run. Age: The lifespan of HVAC units varies greatly, depending on the climate, maintenance, and wear and tear. If you encounter any of the above issues and your home's heating and cooling system is more than 10 years old, it may be time to consider replacement.

Peterman recommends homeowners consult an HVAC professional before making a final decision.

"There is no simple formula for when to replace a unit or when it's better to continue maintenance and repairs," he said. "A cooling expert can help you look at all the factors that are involved and guide you to the right decision for you."

Peterman Brothers offers comprehensive residential HVAC service throughout the Louisville area. For more information, call (502) 501-6026 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/Louisville.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Central Indiana and Northern Kentucky. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

