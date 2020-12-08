Louisville Law Firm Ups Community Involvement Commitment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 has changed many aspects of this year and continues to impact holiday gatherings around the country, Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC, a personal injury law firm based in Louisville, is committed to continuing their notable community involvement.

Angel Tree Program

For the past decade, Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC has supported the Wave3 News Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Many are familiar with the little trees with children's names and holiday gift wishes. Every year, these trees help to gift thousands of children with new clothes and toys. Not only does Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC promote and sponsor this program, they enjoy personally shopping for gifts for Angel Tree children.

Scholarship Programs

Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC is dedicated to investing in education and supporting students in Kentucky. They offer two scholarship programs, rewarding four $1000 scholarships a year.

Kaufman & Stigger, PLLC, Alberta C. Kaufman Scholarship: Attorney Marshall Kaufman offers the Alberta C. Kaufman Scholarship in honor of his late mother who encouraged him in his educational pursuit. This scholarship is awarded to two high school seniors every year. For full eligibility requirements, click here.

James A. Wells, Sr. Veterans Scholarship: Cara Wells Stigger offers the James A. Wells, Sr. Veterans Scholarship to honor her late father. This scholarship is open to a U.S. Military Veteran or spouse or child of a veteran who is planning to attend a 2 or 4 year college or university. For full eligibility requirements, click here.

Continued Involvement

While Kaufman and Stigger, PLLC continue to be an active and integral member of the Louisville community, they continue to seek out new contribution opportunities. In 2021, they plan on participating in some new community contribution initiatives as well.

