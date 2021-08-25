Louisville Medical Malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" Award Given to Attorney Paul A. Casi, II

LOUISVILLE, K.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 version of The Best Lawyers of America© has been released, and local attorney Paul A. Casi, II has received multiple recognitions, including the coveted "Lawyer of the Year" award. 2022 marks the third time the Louisville Medical Malpractice - Plaintiff's "Lawyer of the Year" award has gone to Mr. Casi, who previously earned this honor in 2014 and 2018.

In addition to this top rating, Mr. Casi was selected to the Best Lawyers® list in:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

The Best Lawyers of America is an annual publication put out by an independent editorial team but based entirely on peer ratings. Once the pool of nominees has been gathered, every nominee is asked to vote on peers who share a practice area and region with them. Nominees cannot vote for themselves. The ballots are simple: They ask attorneys to rate, on a scale from 1 to 5, how likely they would be to refer a case to each nominee if they were unable to take it themselves. Attorneys can also leave written feedback if they desire. The highest scorers in each region and practice area are included in that year's publication after an eligibility check, and the attorney with the most votes earn the "Lawyer of the Year" designation.

The team at Paul A. Casi, II, P.S.C. would like to congratulate their founder and lead attorney for once again earning this prestigious recognition. Providing a positive client experience and quality advocacy and service is of the utmost importance to everyone at the firm.

Paul A. Casi, II's Louisville firm offers free consultations to injury victims in Kentucky and invites those with legal questions to reach out at www.casi-law.com or (502) 234-7451.

ADVERTISING MATERIAL

Contact:

Paul Casi

(502) 584-0404

[email protected]

SOURCE Paul A. Casi, II, P.S.C.

Related Links

https://www.casi-law.com

