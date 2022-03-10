Louisville's Kianna Smith Collaborates with Draftly to Become the First Women's College Basketball Players to Release NFT Collections for March Madness 2022 -- Villanova's Collin Gillespie Joins Her in Releasing NFTs Prior to NCAA Tournaments

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville guard Kianna Smith and Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, join the web3 revolution with the release of their first-ever collectable NFTs on Sunday, March 13th at 5:00pm ET. Collectors and fans can purchase these NFTs on Draftly's Marketplace using their credit card, debit card, and other traditional payment methods.

As part of the collection, Kianna and Collin will release three types of NFTs respectively: Legendary NFT (1/1), Epic NFTs (1/100), and Limited Edition NFTs (1/500). The one-of-one Legendary NFTs will be sold via a seven-day auction beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13th with a starting minimum bid of $250. The 100 Epic NFTs will sell for $75 each and the Limited Edition NFTs will sell for $25 each.

All Legendary winners will receive 1 piece of signed memorabilia and access to an exclusive full-length interview with the respective athlete.

2 of the Epic customers who purchase their NFT in the first week after the drop will win a signed piece of memorabilia from the athlete.

Every Epic customer will receive access to the exclusive full-length interview and a short form interview.

2 of the Limited customers who purchase their NFT in the first week after the drop will win a signed piece of memorabilia from the athlete.

They will also receive access to a short form version of the athlete interview.

All purchasers of Collin and Kianna NFTs will gain access to Draftly's private college sports community as well as curated college sports events and experiences. In addition to being valuable digital collectibles, these NFTs provide exclusive access to a robust and vibrant college sports community. Draftly believes that sports provide a unique opportunity in modern society to unite people in an increasingly divided world and intends to bridge the physical and digital community with this unifying ethos in mind.

Purchasing an NFT can be difficult for those not familiar with NFTs or cryptocurrencies. In an effort to provide equal access to these incredible assets, Draftly is one of the first sports-focused NFT companies to allow customers to purchase NFTs directly with their credit cards, debit cards, and other traditional payment methods! Additionally, all of the NFTs will be minted on the Polygon, allowing fans to purchase their NFTs with minimal GAS fees compared to NFTs sold directly on Ethereum. Lastly, Draftly is releasing its NFT Gallery Feature so customers can see their NFTs directly on the Draftly platform.

Anyone interested in getting early-access to the drop, learning more about NFTs, and connecting with other fellow college sports fans should join the Draftly Discord today or join the Draftly Newsletter . Discord is a free online voice, video, and chat messaging platform used by millions of people around the globe to connect digitally.

ABOUT DRAFTLY, INC.

Founded in 2020 by a team of former athletes and experienced start-up professionals, Draftly provides customized NFT solutions for athletes and universities to drive next-level engagement with fans and to build digital sports communities in an increasingly tech-focused world.

For more information about Draftly, NFTs and how they work or NFTs within the NIL space please reach out to Draftly directly via the links below.

