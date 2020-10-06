Loulou LOLLIPOP Launches New Fall 2020 Collection of Sustainable Knit Baby Apparel and Accessories Featuring TENCEL Lyocell and Organic Cotton Jersey Knit

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian-based baby brand Loulou LOLLIPOP launches a new fall collection of luxuriously soft and eco-friendly apparel and accessories for newborns through 24 months. The collection, which includes unisex bodysuits, hats and swaddle blankets, features TENCEL Lyocell fibers and organic cotton jersey knit. TENCEL Lyocell fibers are composed of all-natural materials and are especially gentle on newborn's skin.

Loulou LOLLIPOP Premium Eco-soft Baby Apparel collection in Tencel Lyocell and Organic Cotton. Loulou LOLLIPOP Premium Eco-soft Baby Apparel collection in Tencel Lyocell and Organic Cotton.

The TENCEL Lyocell uses Eco-Soft Technology, which lends itself well to baby gear thanks to its exquisite softness and chlorine-free bleaching process. The TENCEL Lyocell fabric is also hypoallergenic and absorbs moisture more efficiently than cotton, consequently providing a less favorable environment for bacterial growth. In addition, parents can feel good knowing their baby's products are also gentle on the environment.

"With our new collection, we're very proud to contribute to the circular economy," says Loulou LOLLIPOP co-founder Angel Kho. "The TENCEL Lyocell fabric we chose for our apparel and accessories is made from upcycled cotton scraps in addition to sustainably sourced wood pulp. It is completely biodegradable and compostable, so our products are contributing zero waste to the environment."

The new Autumn 2020 Loulou LOLLIPOP collection features classic sleeping and lounging essentials for babies 0-24 months. Some key features of the new collection include:

YKK two-way zippers

Easy access for diaper changes

Flat seams that are smooth and soft against baby's skin

Four-way stretch

Printed inner-labels for itch-free comfort

TENCEL™ Lyocell cellulose, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than cotton and keeps skin feeling cool and dry throughout the day and night.

The bodysuit features a lower cut and added gathering at the back to ensure better diaper coverage.

The pants now have a soft flexible panel in the front that won't dig into tiny tummies and wide elastic at back to ensure a great fit.

The products in the new Loulou LOLLIPOP collection include: Bodysuits, sleepers, headbands, knot hats, turbans, and knit swaddles in an array of adorable seasonal prints and colours. Inspired by the natural colors found in dirt, moss, trees, and rocks, the new Fall collection features earth-tone palettes like sage, umber, slate, oatmeal, and ginger honey. All products were made using the new TENCEL Lyocell fabric.

The Fall 2020 Loulou LOLLIPOP collection launches October 6, 2020 on www.louloulollipop.com .

About Loulou LOLLIPOP

Loulou LOLLIPOP was founded by twin sisters Eleanor Lee and Angel Kho in 2015 to help parents feel connected to their personal style during the newborn phase. Loulou LOLLIPOP combines a timeless, feel-good aesthetic and memorable pops of color with an uncompromising commitment to safety. All products, from silicone teething toys and accessories to muslin blankets, are ASTM, CPSC and CPSIA compliant to meet local and international safety standards. The name LOLLIPOP was born out of the chewable candy-like nature of their adorable silicone teethers and pacifier clips. Today, their teething toys and accessories, blankets, and other baby goods are sold at over 1000 stores in North America and major retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn Kids, Crate and Kids, and buybuy BABY.

Media Contact:

Sara Lavoie

516-578-0541

[email protected]

SOURCE Loulou LOLLIPOP

Related Links

http://www.louloulollipop.com

