Loulou Lollipop Teams Up With MJ Whalen Associates

RICHMOND, BC, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loulou Lollipop is pleased to announce its partnership with leading manufacturer's representative group MJ Whalen Associates. This alliance marks a significant milestone for Loulou Lollipop as it seeks to further expand its footprint in the western United States and key national retailers. This comes at a pivotal time for the brand, which has experienced accelerated growth in the US market since its introduction.

Founded in 1973 by Matthew J. Whalen, MJ Whalen Associates emerged to address the need for improved consumer education and client representation in the juvenile products industry. Initially a small operation, MJ Whalen Associates has evolved into a trusted leader, collaborating with top brands and advocating for specialty retail stores. MJ Whalen Associates provides concentrated sales and full-service representation for selected manufacturers of juvenile products throughout the US market.

MJ Whalen is led by Chris Blay, who emphasizes the importance of listening to customers to develop and nurture long-term manufacturer/retailer partnerships. Supported by Ann Whalen Blay, a veteran in the juvenile products industry, who brings invaluable expertise in identifying successful products for brick-and-mortar stores and offers unique product development insights.

This partnership follows the recent appointment of President Yann Boulbain, whose experience includes roles at Guess, Skechers, BCBG, Ergobaby, Moby Wrap, Petunia Picklebottom, and Bibs, and Director of Sales David Sullivan, formerly with Ergobaby, Lillebaby, Jujube, and Unilove.

David Sullivan expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The addition of MJ Whalen Associates to our team of sales professionals is a great win for Loulou Lollipop. The depth of experience and passion that Ann and Chris Blay bring to Loulou Lollipop is the right recipe for success in the western US and beyond."

Chris Blay echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Loulou Lollipop team to grow the US business. The founders' commitment to developing high-quality and sustainable products, combined with their new leadership team, veterans Boulbain and Sullivan, creates a winning formula for us to help grow the brand."

Loulou Lollipop is known for its perfect fusion of sustainability, functionality, and irresistible charm, designed with the modern parent in mind. Founded in 2015 by twin sisters Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee, what began as a side hustle on Etsy has transformed into a successful B-Corp business. Loulou Lollipop serves customers through direct-to-consumer websites, Amazon, Babylist, and nearly 300 major retailers, including Nordstrom, Target, Bloomingdale's, Meijer, and Indigo.

