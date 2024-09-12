Loulou Lollipop Welcomes James Connell as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loulou Lollipop, a leading B Corp-certified children's lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of James Connell as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to bolster its management team. In this newly created role, Mr. Connell will oversee all aspects of the company's operations and marketing, playing a pivotal role in amplifying Loulou Lollipop's continued growth and success.

"I am thrilled to be joining Loulou Lollipop at such a pinnacle moment in the company's growth trajectory," said Mr. Connell. "I am passionate about the brand's dedication to creating high-quality products that support the growth and development of the next generation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to build upon the company's mission, strong foundation, and belief in ethical business practices."

Mr. Connell brings a wealth of global branded apparel, marketing, and retail experience and expertise to Loulou Lollipop, serving as the Chief eCommerce and Customer Experience Officer at Roots, an iconic Canadian lifestyle apparel and accessories brand until early 2022. During his 20+ year tenure at Roots, Mr. Connell was responsible for eCommerce, Marketing, Visual Presentation, Creative Services, and Customer Experience and led numerous company and industry-first projects and global campaigns.

Additionally, Mr. Connell is a recognized leader in the marketing industry, having been named the 2017 Canadian Marketer of the Year. He has also received numerous other accolades, including the Salesforce Trailblazer Award and the Excellence in Retailing Award for Technology. Mr. Connell is a dedicated mentor with extensive international experience, having most recently co-founded a start-up business in Singapore dedicated to the education and promotion of sustainability in Southeast Asia.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome James to the Loulou Lollipop team," said Yann Boulbain, CEO of Loulou Lollipop. "James's proven track record of applying creativity to create success while leading and growing businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the retail and marketing landscape, makes him the perfect fit for this newly created role. We are confident that James will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious goals for the future."

This appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for the company. "We are humbled to welcome new exceptional executives like James to our leadership team to bring joy and wonder to families worldwide. We couldn't be happier and more confident about the company's future global growth," said founders Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee.

Loulou Lollipop is a leading B Corp-certified children's lifestyle brand that offers a curated selection of high-quality, eco-friendly, and playful products for babies and toddlers. The company is committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing and donates 1% of every purchase to community-focused non-profits. Loulou Lollipop clothing and accessories are available at Louloulollipop.com, Amazon.com, several major retailers, and independent children's boutiques globally.

