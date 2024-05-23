Loulou Lollipop Welcomes Yann Boulbain as President

RICHMOND, BC, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loulou Lollipop is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yann Boulbain as President. Loulou Lollipop is experiencing tremendous growth under the leadership of founders Angel Lee and Eleanor Kho. Boulbain comes at a pivotal time to further capitalize on this growth and establish global brand equity.

Boulbain boasts over 20 years of experience in globally recognized consumer brands (Guess, Skechers, BCBG) as well as over 10 years experience in the juvenile sector (Ergobaby, Moby Wrap, Petunia Pickle Bottom, Bibs). At Ergobaby he led the company from $25M - $100M in four years. As CEO of Moby Wrap and Petunia Pickle Bottom, he executed a successful and profitable exit. And, most recently, established Bibs America as a leader in the pacifier category.

Yann Boulbain brings along industry veteran (15+ years) David Sullivan as Director of Sales, reuniting the core sales team from Ergobaby, to drive global expansion. Most recently, David served as the VP of Brand Acquisition and Development for South American distributor, Zafiro Sur, and managed top juvenile brands such as Nuna, Elodie Details and Leander.

"I am incredibly honored to be joining Loulou Lollipop at a truly exciting time. What has been accomplished is absolutely remarkable and lays the foundation for the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working with founders Angel, Eleanor and the current team to enhance the global reach of the brand," says Boulbain.

Together with founders Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee and recently hired Director of Brand & Marketing, Ishra Gill, Boulbain and Sullivan will round out the newly formed strategic leadership team. "We are elated to have Yann Boulbain as our new President. His visionary leadership and deep industry knowledge will accelerate our mission to bring our brand to families worldwide. This marks a new era of growth and innovation, and we couldn't be more excited for the bright future ahead," says Kho and Lee.

About Loulou Lollipop

Loulou Lollipop is a woman-owned baby and kids lifestyle brand known for its perfect fusion of sustainability, functionality, and irresistible charm, designed with the modern parent in mind. Founded in 2015 by twin sisters, Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee, what began as a side hustle on Etsy is now a successful B-Corp business serving customers through their direct-to-consumer websites, Amazon and nearly 300 major retailers including Nordstrom, Target, Bloomingdale's, Meijer and Indigo. Fueled by a passion for creating products that enhance both the parent and child experience, Loulou Lollipop continues to offer a delightful range of consciously created essentials designed to bring joy and convenience into the lives of families.

For more information, visit louloulollipop.com

Media Contact:

Ishra Gill

[email protected]

778-829-1585

SOURCE Loulou Lollipop