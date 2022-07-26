LOUPE LAUNCHES WALLETSTREAM™

The free, industry-first utility securely and seamlessly integrates public wallet addresses into the Loupe TV application globally on Apple TV and LG Smart TVs ( 2018-2022 models only, LG Magic Remote recommended ), displaying NFTs in a continuous stream. Webstream is also available at loupeart.com , and additional platform support will be announced at a future date.

"We're excited to contribute to the entire NFT ecosystem by providing something so accessible, free, and fun to do with your NFTs. With WalletStream™, you can watch your NFTs with your friends and family at home; it's that easy. Get ready to liberate your NFTs!" says Dot Bustelo, Loupe CEO & Founder.

Loupe allows Web3 services to be easy and accessible to the broad TV viewing community. Anyone with a connected TV or device will be able to stream their NFTs with WalletStream™. WalletStream™ by Loupe currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchain based wallets.

ABOUT LOUPE

A visual art experience, Loupe is transforming the way people view and acquire art. Loupe launched as a streaming art app on Apple TV, becoming the #1 Lifestyle app in over 70 countries. With over 30 channels of expertly curated and algorithmically generated collections of high-resolution art, Loupe provides high-engagement, themed ambiance. Loupe has since expanded to Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Comcast Xfinity X1 & Flex, Samsung, LG, Vizio, Univision, Xumo, Local Now and more. More information about Loupe and WalletStream™ can be found at info.loupeart.com .

