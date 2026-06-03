Lovable Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Scale AI-Powered Software Creation

Expanding collaboration to leverage Gemini models and AI-optimized infrastructure for global application development in the agentic era

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit Nordics '26 — Lovable and Google Cloud today announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration to redefine the landscape of software engineering. Through the integration of Google's advanced Gemini models and AI-optimized infrastructure, this cooperation establishes Google Cloud as one of Lovable's primary technology partners to scale the ability to generate production-ready, full-stack applications with AI—to millions of users globally.

Driven by agentic, AI-centric development, the software industry is undergoing a fundamental platform shift—with Lovable users now processing more than one million new projects every week. To support growing usage of its platform by enterprise customers and developers, Lovable is now expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud for secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure, performance and security.

"More people than ever can turn an idea into real software, but building is just the beginning," said Anton Osika, CEO and co-founder of Lovable. "Our expanded work with Google Cloud gives builders even more security, governance and reliability when creating. What excites us most is seeing founders, operators, and teams inside large organisations go from concept to production with solutions that otherwise may have never seen the light of day."

"At Google Cloud, our priority is providing the foundation for the fastest-growing and most exciting companies in the world to scale without limits," said Karthik Narain, chief product and business officer, Google Cloud. "Lovable is a prime example of a hyper-growth pioneer reshaping an entire industry. By anchoring its visionary platform onto our purpose-built AI infrastructure and advanced Gemini models, we're helping accelerate Lovable's next phase of growth while reshaping how software is built for the agentic enterprise."

The collaboration centers on three core pillars:

Verified network of third-party agents: To ensure enterprise-grade oversight as its tools scale, Lovable has launched its Lovable Agent in Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery. The Agent Gallery provides Google Cloud´s customers immediate access to a verified network of third-party agents built on top of Google Cloud's secure infrastructure.

To ensure enterprise-grade oversight as its tools scale, Lovable has launched its Lovable Agent in Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery. The Agent Gallery provides Google Cloud´s customers immediate access to a verified network of third-party agents built on top of Google Cloud's secure infrastructure. Enterprise-grade security: Enterprise-grade security is a cornerstone of the collaboration, further reinforced by a new Wiz integration that will identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI-generated code for Lovable users in real time. Beyond code integrity, Lovable platform introduces continuous code security scanning, dependency checks, robust permissioning frameworks and clear audit trails to meet strict enterprise compliance standards.

Enterprise-grade security is a cornerstone of the collaboration, further reinforced by a new Wiz integration that will identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI-generated code for Lovable users in real time. Beyond code integrity, Lovable platform introduces continuous code security scanning, dependency checks, robust permissioning frameworks and clear audit trails to meet strict enterprise compliance standards. Simplified procurement and billing: Lovable and the Lovable Agent are now available for customers to deploy in Google Cloud Marketplace and Gemini Enterprise, ensuring simplified procurement and billing, as well as enterprise-grade governance and security.

About Lovable

Lovable is a software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. In just its first year, builders created over 25 million projects with Lovable. Lovable-built applications now attract 600 million visits per month. Teams at companies like HCA Healthcare, HubSpot, Microsoft, Uber, and Zendesk rely on Lovable to build internal tools, prototypes, and production-ready applications. By removing technical barriers and long development cycles, Lovable enables creators to ship real products in days. Learn more at lovable.dev

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud