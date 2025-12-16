LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN BRINGS ITS CHEF-DRIVEN MENU TO BRYN MAWR

Premium fast-casual fried chicken destination is now open

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken, a premium fast-casual destination known for its chef-driven approach and heartfelt hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Bryn Mawr.

To celebrate, Love & Honey is hosting a special grand opening event in January for the community. Guests will enjoy the full menu, including hand-dredged, buttermilk-fried chicken, comforting sides, and the restaurant's signature banana pudding.

Founded in 2017 in Philadelphia by classically trained chefs Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has become synonymous with premium quality and authenticity. The restaurant's chef-driven menu features freshly prepared, hand-dredged chicken, house-made sauces, and thoughtfully crafted sides and desserts.

"At Love & Honey, we've created a place where exceptional food and genuine hospitality meet," said Sharon Purser, franchise owner of the Bryn Mawr location. "We're thrilled to bring this concept to Bryn Mawr and share what makes Love & Honey so special with our new neighbors."

With convenient pickup and delivery options, Love & Honey Fried Chicken is excited to serve Bryn Mawr with the same quality and care that has made it a beloved destination in Philadelphia.

ABOUT LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

Founded in Philadelphia in 2017 by chefs Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken combines culinary expertise with a passion for community. Known for its hand-dredged fried chicken, house-made sauces, and signature desserts, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its craveable comfort food and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Now expanding to cities nationwide, Love & Honey continues to share its mission of "Lots of Love, Little Bit of Honey™."

For more information, visit www.loveandhoneyfriedchicken.com or follow us on:

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken