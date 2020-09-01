"Love & Peace" Released On Amazon To Bring Hope And Comfort

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ­ Love & Peace: 37 Eternal Reflections is a heartening, emotive, and enchanting book, a wonderful gift that will bring comfort and hope, a glorious sequel to Love & Wisdom.

"…when a book comes around that offers gleams of hope and love, it's worth a read… The images are stunning and soothing… de Borchgrave's words and honesty are inspiring."

— Quest Magazine

Love & Peace can be found on Amazon

This special gift book takes the reader on an uplifting journey with inspirational quotes that highlight poignant messages of love, joy, grief, resilience, gratitude, enlightenment, and peace.

"Its words are nothing short of a manifesto of love and reflections of inner peace."

— John Gizzi, Newsmax

Mrs. de Borchgrave's moving introduction, in which she writes of her personal loss, inspires the reader to re-embark on the spiritual journey started in Love & Wisdom.

"This exquisite book transcends time to inspire love, peace, and healing."

— Ambassador Josette Sheeran, President and CEO, Asia Society

Love & Peace showcases breathtaking photographs of water, and its beauty in nature, many from the National Geographic Image Collection, framed by rare sixteenth century illuminated manuscript borders from the Smithsonian's Asian Art Collection.

"Alexandra's books are like water in a time of thirst… life giving and life sustaining."

— Dr. Alice V. Thompson, Spiritual Care Director, Calvert Memorial Hospital

Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave is known as a photojournalist, author, poet, and philanthropist. Her photographs have appeared on the covers of Newsweek and Paris Match. She is the co-author of Villard: The Life and Times of an American Titan (2001), and the author of Healing Light (2005); Heavenly Order (2008); Beloved Spirit (2011), To Catch A Thought (2014); Love & Wisdom (2018); and Catch a Happy Thought (2020). Mrs. de Borchgrave founded the non-profit organization, the Light of Healing Hope Foundation, in 2010 with the mission of giving books as gifts to hospitals and hospices to bring comfort and healing to those in need.

Love & Peace: 37 Eternal Reflections

Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave

www.alexandravillard.com

Publication date: September 1, 2020

Publisher: D Giles Limited, London

Distributed in the USA and Canada by CBSD, Consortium Book Sales & Distribution

T: +1 800 283-3572 or via email: [email protected]

Media Contact Only: +1 202 288-1638

