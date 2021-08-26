LOVE, A Brand New Way To Communicate Face-to-Face, Launches In The US

"LOVE is the culmination of working with the most extraordinary artists, technologists and designers to re-define how we communicate on the internet," said Christopher Schlaeffer, NYOUM's Founder and Executive Chairman, "Communication is about visual expression, speech and human connection. With those closest to you. And our technology caters for exactly that."

LOVE puts video at the heart of how people communicate, innovates on visual expression supported by the world's leading artists, replaces the keyboard as a human-machine interface by multi-modality, transcribes speech and translates into 50+ languages on the recipient's end.

"It is clear that the first promises of the internet have fallen short. Communication should have been enhanced by moving online. And yet, it hasn't. Messengers are still very much like SMS, just free and faster, video calls are far from enjoyable, and social media have made communication impersonal, or even unsafe," said the Company's Co-Founder and CEO, Samantha Radocchia ('Sam Rad'), "We are on a bold mission with LOVE: a mission to restore connections and transcend boundaries, a mission to create a magical space for those closest to you, a mission to build a better internet. No ads, no likes, just a place where you can be unapologetically you."

LOVE is completely ad-free, built from the ground up to protect privacy and enact the right to forget, and, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, is committed to democratizing the platform by transferring ownership to its users within five years.

LOVE's technology stack is based on transformative AI in the domains of voice and face recognition, natural language processing, privacy and encryption, contextual analytics, and translation algorithms in order to make user interaction extremely simple.

"Many of the technologies we are incorporating into LOVE didn't exist 2 years ago," said Jim Reeves, NYOUM's Co-Founder and CTO, "It is one of the most exciting challenges as a technologist to be building with and innovating on the cutting edge of what's possible."

While the technologies that power LOVE are complex, simplicity is the core pillar of LOVE's design philosophy. The messaging interface is built to resemble a high-tech, multimodal walkie-talkie. All a person needs to do to communicate is hit "start," record a message, and hit "stop." They then select a friend and hit send. The message is transcribed in real time, so the recipient can watch, listen, or read the message. Video calling is just as magical, incorporating a physics engine to power a playful yet elegant calling experience with one or many.

"Our goal is to make communication as simple--and human--as possible, liberating LOVE's users from the confines of the keyboard, and creating an environment where a person can convey not only the content but also the essence of a conversation," said Timm Kekeritz, the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer.

Hans-Ulrich Obrist, curator and artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries, London, said, "LOVE is the future. I am excited that international artists like Ed Fornieles have engaged to shape this new democratic platform."

LOVE is currently available for iOS in the US. The Company plans to expand to many more countries and Android soon.

About NYOUM

NYOUM is a communication technology company based in London, New York, and Berlin. The Company's flagship platform, LOVE, is a brand new way to communicate face-to-face with those closest to you. For more information on LOVE, visit: http://seeyouonlove.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578276/LOVE_Platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577887/LOVE_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: ‪[email protected], +1 (415) 580-2863

SOURCE NYOUM LTD