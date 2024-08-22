Love A Wholistic Life Launches Nutritional Weight Loss Courses

Premier Plant-Based Nutrition Program and Coaching Service Announces Sustainable Wellness Through Comprehensive Nutrition and Lifestyle Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love a Wholistic Life, a premier nutrition and coaching service that gives consumers tools and education to take back their health with proven results, announces its new innovative Nutritional Weight Loss Courses aimed at healing the body from the inside out through a holistic nutrition approach. The company offers three six-week tailored programs that serve as a resource to those looking to lose weight and improve their health.

"These programs are structured differently than many current diets and weight loss programs on the market. Most programs are focused on purely losing weight through unsustainable fad diets. The Love a Wholistic Life courses are about understanding lifestyle disease, healing the body and the client's relationship with food," said author, Certified Holistic Nutritionist, and CEO of LAWL, Christen Kaplan. "Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are the nation's top health concerns. Nutrition is a critical health component for helping mitigate these conditions. We believe everyone has a right to know what's going on inside their body and our programs do just that."

What sets Love a Wholistic Life apart from other programs is the compelling story at its foundation. CEO, Christen Kaplan and COO, Elizabeth Inman are sisters who grew up witnessing the impact of lifestyle disease firsthand. Their father faced emergency life-threatening open-heart surgery due to his weight, which at the time was six hundred pounds. His health had spiraled out of control which led to complications like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and high cholesterol, putting his life in a critical situation. With doctors only giving him a five percent chance of survival, he survived the procedure, and this pivotal moment inspired him to transform his health through proper nutrition and a healthier lifestyle. Today he has maintained his significant weight loss and has been gifted 15 additional healthy happy years.

Christen and Elizabeth's tragic loss of their brother in 2019 due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, followed by their mother's untimely death due to a lethal interaction of over 30 prescription medications, inspired them to take action. Witnessing the devasting effects of poor lifestyle choices and the over-reliance on pharmaceutical medication, the sisters channelled their grief into creating Love a Wholistic Life. With firsthand experience in overcoming their own struggles with weight gain and lifestyle diseases, Christen and Elizabeth are now on a mission to empower others to reclaim their health through holistic and sustainable practices.

Overview of Love a Wholistic Life Weight Loss Courses:

Basic Online Course ($295) – This course offers a self-guided, motivating and step-by-step approach, for those who may not require additional coaching. It includes online video training, a nutritional program, journal guidance, weekly recipe videos, weekly action steps, nutritional hacks for meal prep and quick tips on reading labels.

– This course offers a self-guided, motivating and step-by-step approach, for those who may not require additional coaching. It includes online video training, a nutritional program, journal guidance, weekly recipe videos, weekly action steps, nutritional hacks for meal prep and quick tips on reading labels. Signature Online Course ($495) - The Signature Online Course builds on the Basic Online Course program but with the support and partnership that comes with a personal consultation and additional resources. This tier includes a personal assessment during a one-to-two-hour consultation and two health-focused eBooks ($30+ Value). The course offers more comprehensive support with extra tools to set you up for success.

- The Signature Online Course builds on the Basic Online Course program but with the support and partnership that comes with a personal consultation and additional resources. This tier includes a personal assessment during a one-to-two-hour consultation and two health-focused eBooks ($30+ Value). The course offers more comprehensive support with extra tools to set you up for success. Extra Lovin' Course ($995) - The Extra Lovin' Course features all listed in the Basic and Signature programs but, as the name suggests, gives that extra level of support and accountability that comes with a personal coach. With a hand-holding approach, this course offers six one-on-one personal coaching sessions with Christen and Elizabeth and text accessibility to your coach seven days a week. It's a comprehensive program designed to provide personalized help and keep you motivated every step of the way!

"We take each and every one of our client's stories personally. We're passionate about teaching our clients to take control of their own health. They simply don't know what they don't know" shared author, Certified Holistic Nutritionist, and COO of LAWL, Elizabeth Inman. "After losing two family members because of lifestyle diseases, it is our goal to help those understand what's going on in their body and address it, keeping them out of the doctor's office and in optimal health."

Visit loveawholisticlife.com for more information about Love A Wholistic Life, Nutritional Weight Loss Courses, and Personal Coaching.

About Love a Wholistic Life:

Love a Wholistic Life is an educational Nutritional Program that works with those wanting to overcome lifestyle diseases through healthy weight loss. Through their various online courses, they work as a coach, mentor and friend as their clients navigate their health journeys. Having experienced the loss of loved ones and experiencing their own personal journeys, they're passionate about restoring and maintaining health through holistic nutrition. With committed clients, they have a 100% success rate in helping clients take control of their health, reach a healthy weight, and live life to the fullest.

Media Contacts :

Interdependence Public Relations

Grace Connor / Derek Caswell

[email protected]

(818) 800-2351

SOURCE Love A Wholistic Life