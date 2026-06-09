Love, Amplified: Meet CX2 Ryder, the Married Duo Turning Love Into LGBTQ+ Dancefloor Anthems

Following the launch of their debut single, "Connection," the duo is turning the volume up. With the momentum of their Pride Remix Collection still surging, they are poised to release their next anthem, "Out Loud," on June 9.

If "Connection" was the spark, "Out Loud" is the bonfire.

This is more than a track; it is a declaration. Written as a definitive Pride anthem, the song is a technicolor rebuke to any force that asks for silence or shadows. In a time when authenticity is a radical act, "Out Loud" serves as a soaring, glitter-drenched reminder that your light is meant to be shared.

The CX2 Ryder story feels like a dream scripted in neon. They have been together for eight years, yet they speak of their bond as if no time has passed at all—a testament to a love that remains as fresh and electric as the day they first met.

"I asked him to marry me within nine months of dating," Ryder recalls. "We were married two years later. I never imagined I'd find a love like this—let alone realize how naturally our worlds could come together."

That collision—the structural precision of fashion design meeting the soul-deep narrative of songwriting—is the heartbeat of their sound. Within their studio, the lines between lyricism and melody blur. Ryder drives the production with a sharp, intuitive ear, while the duo crafts lyrics that function like diary entries set to a dance beat. As an interracial, married team creating in real-time, they prove that the most profound artistic statements are those rooted in a genuine, lived-in partnership.

CX2 Ryder is the synthesis of rhythm, color, and courage. As they share "Out Loud," the message is clear: "Shine your light, let your love be seen in this life—we're all a dream."

Step into the light. The dancefloor is open.

For more info, visit CX2Ryder.com

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SOURCE CX2 Ryder